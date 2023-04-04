There were 2,289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,152 in the last 365 days.
Patti Smith to Glaze Avid Readers in Her Book The Shingle Weaver's Picnic at LA Festival of Books 2023
Bright Chavez, MainspringBooks
April 04, 2023, 16:04 GMT
The Shingle Weaver's Picnic by P.C. Smith Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble
Lit a fire in my heart for reading!”
— Julianna Brundage, Amazon Customer Review
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Patti Smith, with her book The Shingle Weaver's Picnic, now out on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, will take readers into a lyrical, nostalgic, and horrific tale of the realities of war. Written rich in intriguing context and developing characterizations, Patti Smith’s The Shingle Weaver's Picnic includes a unique Hallmark Channel–style portrait of America, packed in an engaging tale with a final twist.
The 260-page book will be a part of the book library during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) from April 22 to 23, 2023 and is expected to bring in thousands of librarians, library workers, educators, authors, publishers, special guests, and exhibitors.
Author Patti Smith was a well-known stained glass artist in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, for over 15 years, creating custom pieces for celebrities and clients worldwide. Upon retirement, she took up her second love, writing, and published poetry and short stories before writing her first novel.
The Shingle Weaver’s Picnic’s narration flows exquisitely as the events unfold, and P.C. Smith can tell them from the views of several characters. The story revolves around the brutal event of Mary Frances’s murder and is reconstructed through Cricket’s (main character) observations, her grandfather’s methodical research and commitment to justice, and the gossip that the people of Everett weave into the story.
Smith does not stop at displaying each individual's viewpoint on the murder: she places each character in their own personal tale, demonstrating how, despite their differences, a single tragedy may interweave their lives most unexpectedly.
“I couldn't put this book down and coming from someone who doesn't read much, that says a lot! It was a trip back in time portraying how the realities of war left devastating effects on many families, but also brought each other together. This was a story of a young girl's frightening experiences of one summer that brought about her amazing transformation into womanhood. The author brings you through a shapening portrayal of the many faces that helped shape her new view on the world. It was a clever, exciting and sometimes shocking journey set in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Plus, who doesn't love a book with a good twist.”—Julianna Brundage 5.0 out of 5 stars Lit a fire in my heart for reading!
