Medical Devices Packaging Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast till 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical devices packaging market size was USD 30.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

As chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular illnesses become more prevalent, the demand for medical devices and equipment is on the rise. This has resulted in an increase in the market for medical device packaging due to the aging population and higher healthcare spending. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has further heightened the need for medical devices like ventilators, masks, and diagnostic kits, resulting in a surge in demand for medical device packaging.

The healthcare industry is placing greater emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness in medical equipment packaging, leading manufacturers to incorporate recyclable and biodegradable materials and implement innovative approaches to reduce environmental impact. Additionally, there is a growing trend in the development of smart packaging solutions, which utilise advanced technologies such as RFID tags, sensors, and temperature monitors to monitor the usage of medical equipment and ensure safe and efficient delivery. These smart devices offer real-time data on the status and location of items, providing healthcare professionals with valuable insights for effective management.

Additionally, the growth of the medical device packaging industry is being driven by the increasing need for packaging that is both tamper-evident and kid-resistant. This type of packaging is designed to prevent unauthorized access to medical equipment and to protect children from exposure to harmful substances.

Some of the prominent players profiling in the global medical devices packaging market include Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., 3M Company, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company Inc., WestRock Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, AptarGroup, Inc., Oliver Healthcare Packaging, and Schott AG.

• The plastic industry is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to its high durability, moisture resistance, and ability to withstand sterilization procedures. Medical device packaging is of particular importance as it ensures the safety and effectiveness of the packaged equipment, and plastic packaging is widely used in the healthcare sector as it can prevent infections. Polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC are among the most commonly used plastic materials for medical device packaging. The demand for plastic packaging in emerging economies and the development of new biodegradable polymers are expected to further drive revenue growth in the market.

• It is predicted that the pouches and bags category will generate the highest revenue share during the projection period due to the growing need for sterilization. These items are preferred because they are easy to use, convenient, and adaptable. In addition, the emphasis on infection control measures in healthcare facilities is expected to drive demand for peel pouches, which are typically utilized to pack medical equipment and devices, during the forecast period.

• The North American market is expected to have the largest share of revenue during the projected period, according to regional analysis. The growth of the market can be attributed to the region's high demand for medical equipment, driven largely by the ageing population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, regulatory bodies such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have set stringent guidelines for medical device packaging and labelling, which has aided the industry's growth. Moreover, the use of environmentally friendly packaging materials for medical equipment is an emerging trend that is contributing to the market's growth.

• In 2021, Amcor plc collaborated with Henkel Adhesive Technologies to create sustainable packaging solutions for the medical device market. The alliance aims to provide recyclable packaging solutions, decrease waste, and promote sustainability in the medical device industry.

• In 2020, Berry Global Inc. acquired Laddawn, Inc., a maker and distributor of plastic packaging and goods, including medical device packaging. The purchase sought to broaden Berry Global's product range and strengthen its position in the medical device packaging industry.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global medical devices packaging market on the basis of Material Outlook, Product Outlook, Application Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Plastic

• Metal

• Paper & Paperboard

• Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Clamshells

• Boxes

• Trays

• Pouches & Bags

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Equipment & Tools

• Devices

• IVD

• Implants

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

