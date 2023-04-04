Nutricosmetics Market Analysis 2023-2028, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Nutricosmetics Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nutricosmetics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global nutricosmetics market size reached US$ 6.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.

Nutricosmetics represents nutritional supplements formulated utilizing vitamins, amino acids, minerals, botanical extracts, and antioxidants. Based on product types, they can be categorized into skin care, hair care, weight management, etc. Nutricosmetics are available in several forms, including tablets, capsules, powder, liquid, gummies, soft chew, etc. They help absorb nutrients and active ingredients into the bloodstream and circulate them throughout the body to stimulate the natural production of essential molecules. Nutricosmetics nourish the structure of the skin and hair from within, maintain a healthy skin and hair renewal rate, protect the skin from environmental stressors, and control biochemical reactions that can lead to signs of aging. Consequently, they are in widespread demand across countries.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nutricosmetics-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The growing emphasis among the masses on maintaining physical appearance and the escalating consumer awareness about the hair and skin problems caused by vitamin deficiencies are primarily driving the nutricosmetics market. Additionally, the emerging trend of beauty-from-within and the shifting preferences toward natural beauty products are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the increasing sales of the product via e-commerce platforms and the elevating focus among leading companies on strengthening their virtual presence by collaborating with third-party online retailers are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the launch of personalized virtual consultations to consumers by various product manufacturers through their official websites is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of smaller-sized product variants with convenient packs and the rising investments in product promotion campaigns are expected to propel the nutricosmetics market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2731&flag=C

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amway

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf (Maxingvest AG)

Blackmores Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)

Reckitt Benckiser

Suntory Holdings Limited (Kotobuki Realty Co. Ltd.)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of ingredient, product, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Carotenoids

Omega-3

Vitamins

Others

Breakup by Product:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Weight Management

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports By IMARC Group:

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/581416964/china-tea-market-size-2022-industry-share-growth-price-trends-and-forecast-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583589445/fish-oil-market-size-share-growth-analysis-price-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584288312/india-tea-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590816995/dairy-protein-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/600756154/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.