Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Launches New Partner Programme for Worldwide Network of 3,400 Partners

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, cloud and networking solutions tailored to customers' industries, has announced the launch of its new global partner programme, the 360 Partner Experience (360PX) that delivers a unique partner journey tailored to each organisation.

The programme was developed to support ALE's worldwide network of 3,400 partners and accelerate their proficiency and growth on the company's end-to-end (E2E) portfolio spanning communications, network and CCaaS sold as on-premise, hybrid, or cloud (either public or private).

A key component of the programme is accompanying partners as they increasingly transition their offer towards "as a service" (XaaS) or subscription-based solutions, while continuing to support their Capex activities. The company also plans to attract new business partners, particularly those with vertical expertise.

An important innovation in the 360PX is the new "à la carte" accreditation framework that supports partners who wish to specialise in either sales or services for any or all of the following solutions: XaaS, Capex or strategic verticals including healthcare, education, government, transportation, and energy and utilities. 360PX offers a level of flexibility and modularity that allows partners to focus on their strengths, including leveraging either their sales or services competencies, or being experts in both.

Partners become part of an ecosystem where they work in partnership to offer solutions that fully meet the evolving needs of customers. ALE facilitates this ecosystem to encourage partners to easily collaborate with each other and combine their complementary strengths.

A unique real-time Business Relationship Management platform enhances collaboration between ALE and each of its partners with strategic planning and efficient execution to ensure mutual success.

According to Claudio Soland, SVP of Alliances and Global partner programme at ALE:

"Our 360 Partner Experience programme allows our partners, existing and new, to do both Capex and XaaS business with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise within a single framework. The enhanced support will help them flourish, especially for those transitioning to a subscription model. In addition, the collaborative ecosystem we are promoting will benefit all our partners around the world."

"Today, customers are asking for more complete and complex solutions, which requires the combined skills of diverse experts. By facilitating this, the 360PX partner ecosystem ensures that end-users receive optimal solutions with best-in-class service, as they migrate to increasingly integrated platforms", adds Rukmini Glanard, Executive Vice President, Global Sales, Services & Marketing at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

