Accipiter Radar and Maerospace team to deliver superior integrated wide area surveillance networks across the globe

Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. and Maerospace Corporation today announced that they have entered into a Co-Operation Agreement to promote the combined capabilities of their respective surveillance products, delivering short, medium, and long-range maritime domain situational awareness.

ONTARIO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maritime authorities, including coast guards, navies, ports, and others have a growing need for maritime domain awareness to combat illegal fishing, piracy, smuggling and other threats to ocean safety and security.

Accipiter is a recognized leader in the supply of affordable, all-domain situational awareness systems for ports, waterways, airports and critical infrastructure through their Radar Intelligence Network™ (RIN) platform technology, that enables a sensor agnostic approach to detection, tracking and alerting of cooperative and uncooperative targets of concern, in the air, on the water and on land. Maerospace provides an integrated "over-the-horizon" radar and AI analytics platform through their PASE® High Frequency Surface Wave Radar (HFSWR), enabling the persistent surveillance coverage of a nation's 200 nautical mile Exclusive Economic Zones.

With the combined capabilities of both companies' solution platforms, customers will be able to dramatically expand their maritime domain awareness coverage for cooperative and uncooperative targets both onshore, near shore and long range, allowing for better real-time situational awareness and decision support for safety, security, and risk mitigation."Accipiter is well known for our affordable, sensor agnostic and scalable approach to wide area surveillance," said Simon Jerome, VP Sales & Marketing at Accipiter. "Teaming with Maerospace will enable customers to benefit from their over-the-horizon maritime domain awareness to compliment our all-domain awareness of critical infrastructure, ports and coastlines."

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Accipiter", stated Eric Meger, CEO of Maerospace. "Our PASE® High Frequency Surface Wave Radar (HFSWR) combined with our TimeCaster™ AI-driven analytics solution continuously monitors all vessel-based activity up to 200 NM from shore with continuous coverage of 41,000 square miles. Accipiter's M3® Target Information System and wide selection of integrated sensors will bring a new dynamic to the overall capabilities that Maerospace can offer."

About Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc.

Accipiter Radar is a North American company that develops, sells, and operates high-performance radar and sensor intelligence networks engineered to monitor the environment and characterize the behavior of targets such as small vessels, low flying aircraft, vehicles and birds, as well as distributed phenomenon such as weather, waves and snow/ice. The result is enhanced wide-area safety and security through unprecedented domain awareness for 21st century applications in homeland security, aviation safety and security, public safety and environmental protection. Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. of Niagara, Ontario Canada and Accipiter Radar Corporation of Niagara, New York, USA are Targeting a Safer World® and have won business from all levels of government in North America, as well as major corporations and governments in various parts of the world.

About Maerospace Corporation.

Maerospace Corporation, based in Waterloo, Ontario, helps protect national sovereignty by extending maritime domain awareness and intelligence to cover the entire exclusive economic zone and beyond. Maerospace's integrated "over-the-horizon" radar and AI analytics transforms the real-time discovery, identification, and assessment of ocean-based vessels into a continuous, real-time capability. Authorities are presented with the largest possible response window in which to deliver precise, proportional, and cost-effective mitigation of economic, environmental, and human threats to critical national interests.

