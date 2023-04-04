Medivir 2022 Annual Report published

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the Annual Report for 2022 now is available at the company's website: www.medivir.com.

Medivir's cutting edge project fostrox has the potential to become the first liver-targeted, orally administered drug to help patients with various cancers of the liver, an area of great medical need. The clinical development of fostrox has been in focus in 2022 with a high recruitment rate in the second half of the year, which enabled the phase 2a part of the study, with fostrox in combination with Lenvima®, to start at the beginning of 2023. Interest in the study remains very high.

Several of the company's out-licensed projects have developed in a very positive direction during 2022 and are moving towards an exciting future. For two of these projects, clinical development programs are likely to be initiated in 2023.

This and much more can be found in Medivir's Annual Report 2022, published today at the website;

https://www.medivir.com/investors/reports#FinancialReports2022

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Christensen, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

