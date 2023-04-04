Kitchen Lighting Market to hit USD 22 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 7.5 percent CAGR over the forecast period

Kitchen Lighting Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution Channel, Source, Product, and End-User. Bottom Up approach was used to estimate the Kitchen Lighting Market size. Increasing Proliferation of LED & Technical advancements is expected to contribute to the Kitchen Lighting Market growth.

Maximize Market research, a global Electronics market research firm, has published competitive intelligence market research report on " Kitchen Lighting Market ". The Kitchen Lighting market size was valued at USD 13.2 Bn in 2022. The total Kitchen Lighting Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 22 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 13.2 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 22 Bn CAGR 7.5 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Type, Distribution Channel, Source, Product, End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Kitchen Lighting Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Kitchen Lighting Market. The Kitchen Lighting Market is segmented by Type, Distribution Channel, Source, Product, and End-User. Comprehensive analysis provided in the report with competitive benchmarking of major market players in the Kitchen Lighting Market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence acts as an investor’s guide.

The competitive analysis of the Kitchen Lighting Market provides details of the goods and services, the target market, and pricing analysis. Major manufacturers in the Kitchen Lighting Market are listed by region, total market revenue, financial status, and advancements in Kitchen light manufacturing adopted by the market players, and mergers & acquisitions. Data for analysis from the Kitchen Lighting Market research is collected by both primary and secondary research methods.

The report is a detailed analysis of the Kitchen Lighting Market by country, regional and global presence. A comprehensive vendor analysis for the Market aids clients to understand the penetration of market. SWOT and PESTLE have been used to find strength, weaknesses, and economic condition of the Kitchen Lighting market.

Kitchen Lighting Market Overview

A light fixture with an electric lamp that provides illumination is known as Kitchen Lighting. Traditional Lighting fixtures are replaced with smart lighting fixtures with integration of Internet of Things. Types of Kitchen Lights are Pendant light, Cabinet Light, Island Light, and many more. It is illumination solutions to provide customized lighting.

Demand from E-commerce industry for the Kitchen Lighting to boost the Kitchen Lighting Market growth

E-commerce industry is fast developing with the access of internet. Online product sales have boosted the demand for kitchen lighting market from E-commerce industry. Government have launched smart cities program, which helps to boost the urban infrastructure and construction development. Adoption of LED lights for lighting technology is expected to fuel the Kitchen Lighting Market growth. Energy-efficient kitchen ceiling light such as LED & OLEDs, use of hanging lights and smart light fixtures is expected to boost the Kitchen Lighting Market growth. LED lights are more efficient and environment friendly compared to other fluorescent and incandescent lights. Layered lighting, Smart Bulbs, and Metallic lights are the trending lights in the Kitchen Lighting Market. Preference for decorative lighting with technological innovation are contributing for the market growth.

Security concerns for IoT-controlled lights and emerging competition such as wireless sensors technologies is expected to restrain the Kitchen Lighting Market growth.

Partnership with established players to gain access to distribution networks, customer base, and expertise presents lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

Asia-Pacific region to dominate the Kitchen Lighting Market over the forecast period

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. China is major market player in the region as a supplier of goods to other nation. Adoption of E-Commerce and use of new technological features by the vendors to attract customers is expected to boost the regional Kitchen Lighting Market growth.

In European region, US dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022. Popularity of LED lighting as an energy efficient and green solution is expected to influence the regional market growth.

Kitchen Lighting Market Segmentation

Based on Types, general kitchen lighting segment held the largest Kitchen Lighting Market share over the forecast period

Less awareness about the use of lighting by the consumers is expected to dominate the Kitchen Lighting Market. Majority of population are using general kitchen lighting.

Based on Sources, LED segment is expected to dominate the Kitchen Lighting market over the forecast period

LED segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. Demand for LED efficient lighting and low cost of LED is expected to influence the Kitchen Lighting Market growth.

By Type:

General Kitchen Lighting

Task Kitchen Lighting

Decorative Hanging Kitchen Lighting



By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Source:

Fluorescent

LED

OLED



By Product:

Island Lights

Pendant Lights

Mini Pendant Lights

Ceiling Lights

Chandeliers

Track Lighting

Under Cabinet Lighting

Recessed Lighting

By End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Kitchen Lighting Market Key Players Include:

Acuity Brands Inc.,

Cree Lighting

OSRAM Licht AG

GE Lighting

Panasonic Corporation

Havells India Ltd.

Signify Holding

Hubbell Incorporated

Kichler lighting

Lutron Electronics

Hafele GmbH & Co.

Koninklijke Philips H.V.

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Lutron Electronics Co.

SAVANT TECHNOLOGIES LLC.

Ledil

Eaton Corporation Plc

Stanley Black & Decker Inc



Acuity Brands Inc.:

Acuity Brands Inc use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and many more things. They are leaders in technology with respect to lighting and intelligent space. The annual revenue of the company in 2022 was USD 4.006 Bn.

Kichler lighting:

Kichler lighting is creating lights that illuminate the extraordinary moment that deserves a chance to shine. They have updated traditional look with modern twist with neutral layers of light. The total annual revenue of the company in 2022 was USD 16.2 Mn.

Key questions answered in the Kitchen Lighting Market are:

What is Kitchen Lighting?

What was the Kitchen Lighting market size in 2021?

What is the forecast period of Kitchen Lighting market?

What will be the Kitchen Lighting market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Kitchen Lighting Market?

What are the influencing factors for the growth of Kitchen Lighting Market?

What factors are expected to restrain the Kitchen Lighting Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Kitchen Lighting Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Kitchen Lighting market?

Which region held the largest share in the Kitchen Lighting market?

Who are the key players in the Kitchen Lighting market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Distribution Channel, Source, Product, and End-User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

