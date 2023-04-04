Enterprise Search Market to Hit $8.85 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

There were 2,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,958 in the last 365 days.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise search market size is expected to reach USD 8.85 billion by 2030, registering an estimated CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient supervision of large volumes of data among organizations to strengthen their operational capabilities. The growing demand for solutions that facilitate time-saving data search as well as enhanced security is driving the adoption of enterprise search solutions. The rising significance of value-added services, along with search capabilities, is further driving their adoption across organizations.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
Read 163-page market research report, "Enterprise Search Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Local Search, Hosted Search), By End-use (Government & Commercial Offices, Banking & Financial), By Enterprise Size, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.
Enterprise Search Market Growth & Trends
Technological advancements coupled with the introduction of Software as a Service (SaaS) and cloud computing are driving the adoption of hosted enterprise search tools in small and medium enterprises. These tools require minimal technical support, and low maintenance and installation cost. Additionally, software as a service providers offer round the clock customer support and data protection which is a major driver.
The growth of enterprise search market is being further proliferated by the introduction of new and innovative product offerings by the leading market players. For instance, in January 2023, Microsoft Azure expanded its service with integration of OpenAI, an advanced artificial intelligence model, to the general customer base. The artificial intelligence integration enables efficient search and feature deployment for enterprises.
Enterprise Search Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global enterprise search market based on type, end-use, enterprise size, and region
Enterprise Search Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Enterprise Search Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Enterprise Search Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Enterprise Search Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
List of Key Players in the Enterprise Search Market
