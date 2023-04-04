Global Epilepsy Devices Market 2022-2028: Combating Epilepsy Through Early Detection and Diagnosis Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Epilepsy Devices Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epilepsy devices market is expected to propel with a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Factors such as combating epilepsy through early diagnosis and the rising prevalence of epilepsy are mainly driving the studied market's growth. Additionally, a surge in R&D activities due to rising epilepsy cases in old people creates novel opportunities for the market.

However, unawareness about the disease and lack of neurology specialists negatively impacts the epilepsy devices market globally.

The global epilepsy devices market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Globally, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The region's robust growth is due to a surge in epilepsy cases. As per WHO, nearly 80% of people diagnosed with epilepsy reside in low and middle-income nations. Furthermore, epilepsy is the third most common neurological disorder among the older population. Thus, the rise in the geriatric population is likely to widen the scope and growth of the epilepsy devices market.

Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of medical equipment, software, and services for diagnosis, monitoring, and treatments. Its products are offered across hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. The company provides products via three segments: neuro, newborn care, and hearing & balance.

The neuro segments include products and services for neurodiagnostic, surgery, and care. Natus serves clients across multiple regions, including Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and North America.

