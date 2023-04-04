Running Shoes Market Revenue to Top US$ 74.2 Billion by 2031; Trail Segment to Lead Sales in the Near Future - Transparency Market Research

There were 2,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,960 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global running shoes market size stood at US$ 48.4 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to touch the mark of US$ 74.2 Bn by 2031. The global market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2023 and 2031.
Growing consumer interest in athletic and sporting activities, is anticipated to boost the running shoes market value at a steady pace in the near future. Market development is also aided by increase in disposable income.
Major market players are emphasizing on modifications and innovations in running shoes to improve their product range and increase their consumer base. Manufacturers are also making substantial investments on advertising and promotional efforts in order to boost their market share. Several local shoe brands are solidifying their dominant position by introducing fresh and cutting-edge items
Running shoes are basically a kind of sporting footwear that is specially designed for running. They are often made from lightweight, breathable fabrics for the purpose of keeping the feet comfortable and cool during running.
Running shoes frequently come with extra characteristics like support and cushioning to protect the feet and prevent injuries. These attributes are anticipated to fuel market development.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 48.4 Bn
|Estimated Value
|USD 74.2 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|4.9%
|Forecast Period
|2023–2031
|No. of Pages
|190 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Running Surface, Product Type, Closure, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies covered
|Adidas, ASICS Corporation, Brooks Sports, Inc., Hoka One One, Mizuno Corporation, Nike, Inc., PUMA SE, Reebok International Limited, Salomon, Under Armour, Inc.
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Running Shoes Market: Growth Drivers
Global Running Shoes Market: Regional Landscape
Global Running Shoes Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global running shoes market are as follows
Global Running Shoes Market: Segmentation
Running Surface
Product Type
Closure
Price
End-user
Distribution Channel
Regions
