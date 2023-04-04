New educational start-up uses a college application secret to provide affordable college consulting.

Cliqq (cliqq.org), an innovative educational start-up founded by two prospective students at the Georgia Institute of Technology, is making waves in the world of college admissions. Ivy Week has just passed, and it’s clear that college admissions are only getting more competitive and mystifying. The founders of Cliqq, Leo Guan and Rishi Challa, hope that their peer-to-peer platform – through which current college students can provide admissions guidance, essay-editing services, and standardized test tutoring to applicants – can help ease the stress and confusion that comes with these important times.

“One of the biggest issues that we and many college applicants have faced is finding what exactly colleges want from us,” Leo said, “We spend hours upon hours searching for college tips online, yet there’s still no guarantee that colleges will see us as their ‘ideal’ student.” Rishi adds, “I personally have spent so much time on YouTube these past few months, watching videos titled like ‘How I got into these Ivy League colleges,’ it’s not even funny. But, at the end of the day, it’s mostly irrelevant. How many of these students want to go specifically into Aerospace Engineering, how many have a similar background to me?”

As Leo and Rishi found firsthand, many college applicants could use a mentor to guide them – and who better to ask than current college students who have the inside scoop on admissions? Realizing that many other applicants were likely facing the same challenges, they decided to create Cliqq as a solution.

What sets Cliqq apart from traditional college consulting services is its affordability. Many college consulting services can be prohibitively expensive, especially for lower income students and their families. Cliqq offers a much more economical alternative; by putting qualified students at top US universities in charge, it is making college consulting services accessible to a wider range of students.

Leo expanded further on Cliqq’s concept, “I like to say that Amazon is to products, as we are to college admissions guidance." Indeed, on Cliqq’s website, it takes just seconds for a student to search for their dream school, the scholarship they need, their major of interest, or their demographic – and get matched with personalized help from a student just like them.

Ronak Vyas, a student who has used Cliqq for help with applying to the Coolidge Scholarship, has said, “I have searched everywhere for information – Reddit, YouTube, and so on – regarding the Coolidge and found nothing useful. In one search, Cliqq paired me with a Coolidge Senator; he gave me the inside scoop regarding selection criteria, walked me through his winning essays, detailed his writing process, and showed me his resume and courses. I got a whole admissions consultation’s worth of information for less than a fraction of the price.”

But, perhaps the most exciting part of Cliqq is that any college student may sign up and start building their own consulting/tutoring business without the hassle of management and set-up. Cliqq provides numerous built-in features, including a user-friendly platform for messaging and payments.

Now, if you’re feeling doubtful about Cliqq’s services, here’s the secret: college students, under their FERPA rights, can request their admissions files from the colleges which they attend. This is a gold mine for students, as it contains admissions officers’ exact comments and rationale for admitting each student.

In the past months, Cliqq has already attracted a number of college students who are eager to offer their expertise and support to prospective students. "We've had a great response from college students who are excited to share their knowledge and help others through the college application process," Rishi said. "We're thrilled to see the impact that Cliqq will make on the college admissions landscape."

With more and more students aiming for limited spots at top universities, innovative solutions like Cliqq are becoming increasingly important. With its affordable and accessible platform, Cliqq is poised to become a game-changer in the world of college admissions consulting. To learn more about Cliqq and how we can help you in your college application journey, you can reach us through our website (cliqq.org) or via our email (contact@cliqq.org).

