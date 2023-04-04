A children’s tale of friendship and heroism

Author Marilyn Wassmann pens an interesting story of two unlikely friends; the opossum and the cats
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist/book author Marilyn Wassmann writes a fascinating tale that brings two very different entities together—literally under one roof! "The Opossum and the Cats" is a story of how two undeniably distinct animals managed to grow their friendship with little acts of heroism. A mother cat was seeking shelter as she is about to give birth. The mother cat delicately approached the opossum, hoping to crash under his shed. The opossum eventually allowed her to have her five kittens in his home.
Author Marilyn Wassmann has earned a total of four degrees. Two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Painting, drawing and writing poems are a few of her interests as well. Wassmann is also the author of "What the Wind Blew In" which was published with the help and support of her husband. With the creative and talented mind of Wassmann, readers are in for an enjoyable read that will easily be added on the favorites list!
Pearl, an Amazon customer, shares her heartfelt sentiments about the book; “Definitely an adorable read! For cat lovers, I am pretty sure this will be a fantastic book to devour”. Ultimately, this is a tale no child shall miss! Children at heart included, too.
"The Opossum and the Cats" by Marilyn Wassmann is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Grab a copy now on digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. For more information about the fascinating works of Marilyn Wassman, visit her website marilynwassmann.com
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.