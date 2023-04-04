Morocco Participates in 14th APF African Region Conference of Presidents of Assemblies, Sections in Abidjan

Submit Release
MOROCCO, April 4 - The 14th Conference of Presidents of Assemblies and Sections of the African Region of the Francophone Parliamentary Assembly (APF) kicked off on Monday in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, with the participation of a high level Moroccan delegation.

The Moroccan delegation, led by the Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives Hassan Benomar, includes Mohamed Ghiat, President of the National Rally of Independents (RNI) group, Ouallal Hossein of the National Rally of Independents group, Latifa Lablih, Chairwoman of the Committee on Public Finance Control and member of the Authenticity and Modernity (PAM) group, and Chafik Hachim-Amine, of the Istiqlal Party Unity and Egalitarianism group.

This important international event, which takes place on April 3 and 4, is an opportunity for representatives of member parliaments to meet, consult, exchange and open up broad horizons for dialogue with the aim of strengthening relations and efforts of parliaments in the Francophone area.

Several central issues will be addressed and debated by participants in this 14th Conference, including the political and social situation in French-speaking countries in Africa and political crises in some countries such as Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Chad, and Tunisia.

On the sidelines of the 14th Conference, the Moroccan delegation will hold talks with other delegations present in order to reinforce the bilateral and multilateral parliamentary cooperation.

 MAP: 03 avril 2023

