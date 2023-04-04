Relations between Morocco and Senegal Are Built on 'Complicity and Proximity' (Ambassador)

Submit Release
MOROCCO, April 4 - Relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal are built on "complicity and proximity", said HM the King's Ambassador to Senegal, Hassan Naciri, stressing that these relations have intensified further in recent decades.

In an interview with the Senegalese newspaper "Le Soleil", published on Monday, the Moroccan diplomat said that His Majesty King Mohammed VI has brought a precious stone to the edifice by acting, with conviction and a strong determination, at three levels.

On the political level, "by remaining faithful to the spirit of this special relationship as illustrated by the eight official visits made to Dakar, (…). This is the largest number of visits recorded with regard to a sister African country," he said.

On the economic front, "HM King Mohammed VI and president Macky Sall, as well as his predecessor Abdoulaye Wade, driven by this sense of common destiny and the spirit of solidarity (…) have invested to give substance and concrete content to this unique relationship by establishing solid and innovative partnerships between our two countries," he added, noting that these mutually beneficial partnerships cover areas ranging from finance to construction through off-shoring, agriculture and services, without forgetting the decentralized cooperation.

On a third level, "our high authorities have made great efforts to establish a fruitful cooperation in cultural areas as evidenced by the large number of students enrolled in both Morocco and Senegal with their positive impact on mutual knowledge and human mix," he stressed.

In the same vein, Naciri emphasized the importance of the religious dimension which is based on the Commandery of the Faithful embodied by HM King Mohammed VI like His glorious ancestors, noting that "this concept is crucial to understand the exceptional nature of our relations insofar as it transcends all the traditional aspects of relations between states, it has its own dynamics and develops outside of all contingencies of any kind".

MAP: 03 avril 2023

