Lower House Delegation Takes Part in Opening of Ivorian Parliament Ordinary Session for 2023

MOROCCO, April 4 - A delegation of the House of Representatives took part, this Monday in Abidjan, in the solemn opening ceremony of the ordinary session of the National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire for the year 2023.

The Moroccan delegation is in Abidjan as part of its participation in the proceedings of the 14th Conference of Presidents of Assemblies and Sections of the African region of the Francophone Parliamentary Assembly (APF).

Led by the Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives Hassan Benomar, the Moroccan delegation to the APF conference, held on April 3 and 4 in Abidjan, includes Mohamed Ghiat, president of the group of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), Ouallal Hossein of the group of the National Rally of Independents, Latifa Lablih, Chairwoman of the Committee on Public Finance Control and member of the Authenticity and Modernity group (PAM), and Chafik Hachim-Amine Chafik, of the Istiqlal Party group of unity and egalitarianism.

Representatives of some twenty countries took part in the opening of the 2023 ordinary session of the National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire.

MAP: 03 avril 2023