Author/Artist Marilyn Wassmann Publishes Children’s Book What The Wind Blew In

Get blown away by six different stories in this compilation written by Marilyn Wassmann!
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the pursuit of the perfect book for bedtime stories? Tuck the kids to a good night’s sleep with Marilyn Wassmann’s "What The Wind Blew In." Written and illustrated by Marilyn herself, this children’s book offers six different stories with friendly characters that will surely pique the interest of every kid. Beyond the rhythmic telling of the story, readers will also pick up the varying lessons that are taught in every chapter.
From the story of a mischievous inch-high imp to the wise housecat to the dog toy, Marilyn surely has a lot of tales and illustrations in store that will fascinate readers through every page.
“As children grow and begin to read on their own, the galley text being bouncy in its beat and clever with its rhyme, will teach the new readers many sophisticated techniques of writing and advance their vocabulary. The maternal nurturing tone of the author is prevalent in each of the stories, creating a safe and imaginative environment for all readers to delve into the various themes. The humor interlaces each story, keeping interest piqued by all readers.”, says Beth Adams of the Pacific Book Review.
Truly a fascinating read that kids will keep close to their minds and hearts! 'What The Wind Blew In by Marilyn Wassmann" is up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores. Do check out the author’s website as well by visiting www.marilynwassmann.com.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.