Food Service Equipment Market Size (US$ 49.7 Billion by 2028) | Industry Report 2023-2028

Industry Definition and Application:

Food service equipment refers to a wide variety of tools, utensils, machines, and storage units used for storing, preparing, and serving food items. It comprises numerous tableware and cutlery items, such as plates, cups, bowls, colanders, glasses, woks, pots, pans, ladles, spoons, forks, knives, whisks, etc., which are utilized for preparing several dishes and presenting them in commercial eateries. In addition, the service equipment aids in maintaining proper airflow in the cooking area and keeping it odor and grease free.

Food Service Equipment Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of the equipment in numerous hotels, restaurants, and bars to prepare food and serve it to customers efficiently is among the key factors stimulating the food service equipment market. Moreover, the rising utilization of multifunctioning, time-efficient, and cost-effective cooking equipment to organize numerous dishes is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing number of catering businesses and cloud kitchens offering flavorful dishes at affordable prices is positively influencing the global market.

Furthermore, the inflating usage of eco-friendly and energy-efficient electronic appliances in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, on account of the increasing environmental awareness among the masses, is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, key market players are manufacturing technologically advanced food service equipment with enhanced functionalities that are supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), which is further fueling the global market. Additionally, the shifting preferences of food outlet owners to maintain food safety and follow proper sanitization protocols are also driving the market growth. In addition to this, the widespread usage of cloud connectivity by restaurant businesses to construct innovative kitchens is anticipated to fuel the food service equipment market over the forecasted period.

Global Food Service Equipment Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

AB Electrolux

Ali group s.r.l. a socio unico

Alto-Shaam Inc.

Cambro Manufacturing

Comstock-Castle Stove Co. Inc

Dover Corporation

Duke Manufacturing

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

The Middleby Corporation

Welbilt.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, distribution channel and end use.

Breakup by Product Type

Cooking Equipment

Storage and Handling Equipment

Warewashing Equipment

Food and Beverage Preparation Equipment

Serving Equipment

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End Use:

Full-service Restaurants and Hotels

Quick-service Restaurants and Pubs

Catering

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

