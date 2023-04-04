Utility Billing Software Market 2023 | Business Growth, Industry Trends, Report 2028

Utility Billing Software Market 2023-2028

The global utility billing software market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach US$ 8.4 Billion, CAGR of 8.3% during (2023-2028).

the global utility billing software market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028.

Utility billing software manages utility operations, customer information, and billing functions for water, sewer, electric, gas, and waste management. It assists in increasing productivity and profitability through the integration of service orders, meter maintenance history, and scheduling customer management. It also aids in reducing the risks of fraudulent activities, managing accounts, and resolving the queries of customers. It is utilized by municipalities and officials to manage their daily operations effectively. As a result, utility billing software is widely employed in the water, power, telecommunication, and oil and gas industries across the globe.

Utility Billing Software Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for smart billing solutions among the masses as compared to traditional options represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Moreover, the integration of cloud computing and the internet of things (IoT) in utility billing software is offering a positive market outlook.

In addition, the increasing need to enhance user services and improvements in legacy billing systems are bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, the emergence of digital devices, along with the rising automation in the billing process, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players.

Furthermore, various benefits offered by utility billing software, such as account and customer management, penalty or cut-off processing, and online payment processing, are supporting the growth of the market.

Global Utility Billing Software Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Continental Utility Solutions Inc., ePsolutions Inc., Exceleron Software, Harris Computer (Constellation Software Inc.), Jayhawk Software Inc., Jendev Corporation, Methodia Group, Oracle Corporation, Sigma Software Solutions Inc., SkyBill SIA and Utilibill Pvt. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, deployment mode, type and end user.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Type:

• Platform as a Service

• Infrastructure as a Service

• Software as a Service

Breakup by End User:

• Water

• Power Distribution

• Oil and Gas

• Telecommunication

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

