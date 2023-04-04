Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 37.1 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 26.66%

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global hyper-converged infrastructure market size reached US$ 9.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.66% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

What is Hyper Converged Infrastructure?

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) refers to a software-associated architecture that integrates resources related to computing, storage, and virtualization in a single system consisting of x86 hardware. It provides increased flexibility, scales operations, and enhances reliability. HCI aids in streamlining the deployment of new workloads, improving infrastructure management, and optimizing infrastructure costs. It also enhances performance and stores and protects data efficiently while simplifying upgrades. Consequently, HCI is extensively used in the IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors across the globe.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Trends:

The escalating demand for the software-centric unified system to achieve more profound abstraction and higher automation and scalability compared to converged infrastructure is primarily augmenting the hyper-converged infrastructure market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of HCI solutions to manage business-critical applications and run numerous workloads, such as database software, virtual desktop infrastructure, collaborations, analytics, remote management, and testing environments, is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising utilization of work mechanization to handle several labor-intensive tasks and increase productivity is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the growing usage of HCI solutions to modernize data centers and make them compatible with industry standards is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread utilization of desktop virtualization, on account of the widespread adoption of remote working practices by corporate employees, is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the inflating cloud computing activities of companies to delegate routine tasks and increase operational flexibility is also driving the market growth. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of HCI solutions by the BFSI sector, owing to the rising employment of online payment methods to make cashless payments, is expected to drive the hyper-converged infrastructure market in the coming years.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cisco Systems Inc.

DataCore Software Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NetApp Inc.

Nutanix Inc.

Quantum Corporation

Scale Computing

The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, application and end use.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Application:

Remote Office or Branch Office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data Center Consolidation

Backup Recovery/Disaster Recovery

Critical Applications Virtualization

Others

Breakup by End Use:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

