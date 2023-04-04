Fiber Laser Market Discover the Factors Influencing the Demand and Untapped Growth Potential

Fiber Laser Market by Type

The major factors that drive the fiber laser market across the globe are continuous technological advancements, high beam quality & lower cost of ownership.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fiber laser market is segmented into infrared fiber laser, ultraviolet fiber laser, ultrafast fiber laser, and visible fiber laser. The ultrafast fiber laser segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the market revenue in 2017. This was attributed to its properties such as compact size, high beam quality, wall plug efficiency, and reliability. In addition, ultrafast lasers are manufactured using the technique of chirped pulse application, which suppresses the undesired pulse pedestals and nonlinear optical effects. The ultrafast laser segment is bifurcated into picosecond fiber laser and femtosecond fiber laser. The femtosecond fiber laser segment accounted for nearly three-fourths share of the global ultrafast fiber laser market revenue in 2017.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Fiber Laser Market by Type (Infrared Fiber Laser, Ultraviolet Fiber Laser, Ultrafast Fiber Laser, and Visible Fiber Laser) and Application (High-Power, Marking, Fine Processing, and Micro Processing) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1725

The major factors that drive the fiber laser market across the globe are continuous technological advancements, high beam quality & lower cost of ownership, and eco-friendly technology. The growth in trend of green manufacturing and increase in concern among material manufacturers regarding the impact of their product on the environment across various industrial sectors have made fiber lasers an attractive choice for cutting and marking applications.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the fiber laser market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Fiber Laser Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the market was valued at $1,782 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,403 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF, and Toptica Photonics AG. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

High power application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% in terms of revenue from 2018 to 2025, owing to employment of fiber lasers in cost-effective cutting and welding applications. Marking accounts for the second largest share in terms of revenue, which is attributed to the FDA requirement for marking unique identification number on all medical, dental, and surgical devices for patient safety.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the fiber laser market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

Asia-Pacific and North America collectively contributed more than two-thirds to the market revenue in 2017. In the same year, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, owing to increased demand of fiber lasers in electronics and automotive industry.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

Procure Complete Report (175 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fiber-laser-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.