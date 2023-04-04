Plasma Fractionation Market Value to Reach US$ 54.37 Billion by 2031: Growth Plus Reports Study

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global plasma fractionation market to be worth US$ 29.83 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching US$ 54.37 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, the competitive environment, significant drivers and opportunities, statistical data, market size, and revenue are all included in the report.

Key Takeaways:

Major players introduce novel technology to accelerate market revenue growth.

Increasing immunodeficiency disorder, incidences drive market revenue growth.

Market revenue expansion is driven by increased demand for medicines made from plasma.

Download PDF Brochure of Plasma Fractionation Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/plasma-fractionation-market/8505

Plasma Fractionation Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 29.83 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 54.37 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product, Application, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers:

The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, immunological deficiencies, and infectious diseases drives the global market revenue for plasma fractionation. Furthermore, the treatment of rare diseases and greater emphasis on the R&D of novel medicines are boosting the revenue share.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global plasma fractionation market from perspectives such as product, application, end-user, and region.

Product Segmentation:

Based on the product, the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into albumin, immunoglobulin, coagulation factors, protease inhibitors, and others.

The immunoglobulins segment accounts for the largest revenue growth in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the wide functions of immunoglobulins to treat diseases and fight against infectious agents and several research studies going on immunoglobulins.

Application Segmentation:

Based on the application, the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, oncology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, and others.

The neurology segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global plasma fractionation market. This significant rise in revenue share is attributed to the rising cases of neurovascular diseases and the extensive use of plasma-derived products for treating neurological disorders.

End-User Segmentation:

Based on the end-users, the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories, and others.

The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the highest market revenue share. The significant revenue growth is attributed to the increasing demand of people for plasma-derived therapies globally.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on the region, the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global plasma fractionation market with the largest revenue share. This rise in revenue share is attributed to the rising awareness of the plasma benefits rise in the prevalence of infecting diseases.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Albumin Immunoglobulin Intravenous Immunoglobulin Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Coagulation Factors Factor IX Factor VIII Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Fibrinogen Concentrates Others Protease Inhibitors Others GLOBAL PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Immunology Neurology Hematology Critical Care Pulmonology Others GLOBAL PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Research Laboratories Others

PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET TOC

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global plasma fractionation market are:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

LFB S.A.

Biotest AG

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Grifols S.A.

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Kedrion S.p.A

Sanquin

New product releases and higher R&D spending are two main techniques used by significant players to get a larger market revenue share. Both domestic and international companies for plasma fractionation are concentrating on launching unique products while expanding their R&D efforts and monitoring the entry of new competitors.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, designing, producing, and marketing immunoglobulin antibody agonists against three cancer and immunology/inflammation targets was a joint effort between Sanofi and IGM Biosciences, Inc.

In January 2022, the European Commission permitted Octapharma to expand CUTAQUIG's list of approved uses. Human immunoglobulin called CUTAQUIG is given subcutaneously. It offers many therapy alternatives to many people with inherited immune deficiencies.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8505

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Outbound Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type (Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment), Service (Wellness Services, Therapeutic Services), Age Group (Pediatric, Geriatric) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Neonatal Intensive Care Devices Market by Product (Phototherapy Equipment, Respiratory Devices, Monitoring Devices), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market by Type (Catheter, Stent), Application (Abdomen, Pelvic), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market by Service (Order Management, Manufacturing Management, Sustainability Services), End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Benchtop Automation Market by Product Type (Sample Storage and Handling Equipment, Automated Liquid Handling and Dispensing Equipment), End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, A)-Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/