Hauslane introduces self-clean capabilities to its newest range hood for enhanced performance and extended lifespan

The Chef Series UC-C400 flushes water internally to reduce grease build-up

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) April 04, 2023

Hauslane, the world's friendliest range hood company, introduces the 30-inch Chef Series UC-C400 Under Cabinet Range Hood with innovative self-clean capabilities for an effortless cooking experience. The self-cleaning system automatically flushes water throughout, clearing grease residue and buildup from the internal fans, prolonging the lifespan of the motors and enhancing performance. The ducted under-cabinet range hood enables Hauslane's signature cutting edge suction technology through its dual motors and six speed settings, to effectively eliminate harmful toxins produced by high-heat cooking, all in a sleek and discreet, stainless-steel exterior.

TWEET THIS: "Hauslane's UC-C400 Chef Series Under Cabinet Range Hood introduces the brand's self-clean technology, for enhanced performance and effortless maintenance. https://ctt.ec/48CGr+"

"The Chef Series UC-C400 range hood provides a brand-new cooking experience for the everyday chef, with exceptional kitchen ventilation at an affordable price point," said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane. "Whether you're planning a full kitchen renovation or a small appliance upgrade to make every day cooking more enjoyable, the simplicity of this under-cabinet range hood, from installation to upkeep, makes it perfect for DIYers and trade professionals."

With accessibility and efficiency at the forefront, the Chef Series UC-C400 under cabinet range hood possesses a 3-way venting system designed for a variety of kitchen configurations. The installation is quick and effortless, and the range hood maintains its own internal water reservoir. The range hood fits most kitchen vent openings with a 6-inch round duct or a 10- by 3 ¼-inch rectangular duct.

Additional Features:



Easy access to touch screen control panels, located directly above the cooking surface

Provides an ideal level of illumination through halogen lighting

$679.99 MSRP

To learn more about Hauslane and its products, visit Hauslane.com.

About Hauslane:

Launched in 2018, Hauslane is the world's friendliest range hood company that has been transforming the century-old kitchen ventilation category with an easy, fun and informative purchase process. As one of the most successful and fastest growing new brands in the kitchen appliance industry, Hauslane puts people first by providing top-tier education, customer service and premium range hoods that eliminate grease and fumes from the kitchen. Its innovative and beautiful products enable home chefs to cook their favorite foods with confidence while also enhancing indoor air quality. For more information about Hauslane, call 800-929-0168 or visit Hauslane.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/hauslane_introduces_self_clean_capabilities_to_its_newest_range_hood_for_enhanced_performance_and_extended_lifespan/prweb19259421.htm