After two decades as President, Paul Ramkissoon is set to assume the title of CEO at Consult PR

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After two decades as President, Paul Ramkissoon is set to assume the title of CEO at powerhouse digital firm Consult PR (CPR). The position was previously held by former firm partner, David Blotnick, who remains a good friend of Paul's.

From its humble beginnings more than 25 years ago under a different brand, CPR has grown substantially. This coming year, the firm will be going through another rebranding and announcing the rollout of several industry-specific tools that will benefit its clients. Given the growth and changes, it appears a wise decision for Paul, CPR's longtime leader, to assume the role of CEO.

CPR has a great repertoire of clients with a 99% retention rate. It also has a steady growth rate of 15-20% year over year, most of which comes from client referrals. The firm's focus is on steady and sustainable growth which allows it to maintain the high-quality output that its clients have grown accustomed to.

In order to achieve this, Paul has placed great emphasis on how the firm is structured, hiring and retaining the right people and developing the leaders of tomorrow. Over the past five years, Paul has created a tiered management structure within CPR that affords all of its employees opportunities for growth and advancement. The firm intends to leave the post of President vacant for now.

"I've heard the saying you're only as good as your weakest link. Well, to be honest, I'd have a hard time identifying who that could be… thanks to the great people we have here at CPR working diligently day in and day out on behalf of our clients." - Paul Ramkissoon, New CEO, Consult PR

CPR is a one stop shop for everything on the web. The firm has four main verticals: phone apps, software, websites and digital marketing. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL with six offices worldwide, they are committed to being a strategic technology partner for their clients and have the talent and team members in house to recommend, engineer, deploy and measure the latest in digital marketing initiatives.

