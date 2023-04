Easter Greetings from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey, MLHS

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey

Honourable Minister Ishmael Mali Avui

Greetings from the Minister, Hon. Ishmael Mali Avui, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Stanley Waleanisia, the Commissioner of Lands, Mr Alan Mcneil, Deputy Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Staff and families of the Ministry of Lands, Housing & Survey,

To His Excellency, Sir David Vuvuiri Okete Vunagi and Mrs Vunagi,

Prime Minister, Honourable Manasseh Sogavare and Mrs. Sogavare,

Leader of Opposition, Honourable Matthew Wale,

Cabinet Ministers,

Members of Parliament,

Provincial Premiers,

Provincial Members,

Church Leaders,

Heads of Diplomatic Missions,

Heads of State Owned Enterprises,

Private Sector and Non-Government Organizations,

Elders and Community Leaders,

Our overseas Visitors and friends.

EASTER IS A TIME TO REMEMBER THE SACRIFICIAL DEATH & RESURRECTION OF OUR SAVIOUR JESUS CHRIST, AND TO REFLECT ON GOD’S LOVE FOR MAN KIND. JESUS GAVE UP HIS LIFE SO THAT WE MAYBE RESCUED FROM OUR SINS.

THE YEAR WILL BRING ITS CHALLENGES BUT WE HAVE TO MANAGE OURSELVES TO OVERCOME AND SURVIVE ANOTHER YEAR. LET US ALL BE; REMINDED THAT ONLY WITH CHRIST IN OUR HEARTS, WE CAN OVERCOME OUR CHALLENGES.

THE CHALLENGES OF COVID HAS COME AND WE ENCOURAGE ALL TO CONTINUE TO LOOK AFTER OUR HEALTH AND TO OBSERVE THE HYGENIC PRACTICES OUR HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE TAUGHT US.

FINALLY, PLEASE TAKE CARE DURING THIS EASTER SEASON. TAKE THIS TIME TO BUILD OUR UNITY AMONG OUR BRETHREN AND SHARE THE LOVE OF CHRIST TO OUR NEIGHBOURS.

GOD BLESS OUR SOLOMON ISLANDS FROM SHORE TO SHORE.