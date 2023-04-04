Police embark on crime prevention approaches in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Central Police Station (CPS) are embarking on crime prevention approaches to business houses in Honiara.

Honiara City Operations Manager Inspector Tex Tafoa says, “South Pacific Games is drawing near and so we have responded to requests from business houses on crime prevention awareness talks for their staffs.”

Inspector Tafoa says, “The awareness talk is based on functions of Honiara City Police Station, common crimes, hot spots and precaution measures one should consider on how best not to fall victim to these crimes.

Manager Tafoa says, “And most importantly remind victims to always lodge their formal complaint when an incident happens.”

He says, “With the excitement of the recent nationwide event (Solomon Games) and the upcoming South Pacific Games, please be reminded that opportunists are likely to take advantage of such an event.”

Mr. Tafoa says, “I want to emphasize to individuals and business houses to be careful with your valuable properties during such events because theft and pickpocketing is on the rise.”

-RSIPF Press