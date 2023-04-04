Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,066 in the last 365 days.

Police embark on crime prevention approaches in Honiara

Police embark on crime prevention approaches in Honiara

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Central Police Station (CPS) are embarking on crime prevention approaches to business houses in Honiara.

Honiara City Operations Manager Inspector Tex Tafoa says, “South Pacific Games is drawing near and so we have responded to requests from business houses on crime prevention awareness talks for their staffs.”

Inspector Tafoa says, “The awareness talk is based on functions of Honiara City Police Station, common crimes, hot spots and precaution measures one should consider on how best not to fall victim to these crimes.

Manager Tafoa says, “And most importantly remind victims to always lodge their formal complaint when an incident happens.”

He says, “With the excitement of the recent nationwide event (Solomon Games) and the upcoming South Pacific Games, please be reminded that opportunists are likely to take advantage of such an event.”

Mr. Tafoa says, “I want to emphasize to individuals and business houses to be careful with your valuable properties during such events because theft and pickpocketing is on the rise.”

-RSIPF Press

You just read:

Police embark on crime prevention approaches in Honiara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more