13 CPP officers complete five weeks training in Honiara

Thirteen Close Protection Personal (CPP) Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have completed five weeks training at Rove Police Headquarters on 31 March 2023.

Director National Response Department (NRD) Chief Superintendent Francis Ramoni says, “This training course is to elevate the CPP unit to a standalone department in accordance with the recently approved NRD expansion plan.”

Director Ramoni says, “This will help in preparation for the anticipated attendance of the Internationally Protected Persons, Guests of Government and Very Important Persons (VIPs) at the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23).”

NRD Director says, “All of you have acquired useful and extensive tactical skills and knowledge during the five weeks intensive training.”

Director Ramoni added, “The RSIPF organisation is convinced that you are now in a position with capacity and capability to provide better protection for our VIPs. Especially to proactively and effectively confront the threats that are associated with your duties and official functions.”

Director Ramoni acknowledged the CPP Instructors who have demonstrated tireless effort and commitment to the instruction of course participants effectively transferring skills, knowledge and contemporary techniques.

Director Ramoni added, “I am pleased to acknowledge the Australian Federal Police (AFP) partnership for its support in building RSIPF Instructors capacity and capability to provide qualifying training. The RSIPF looks forward to an ongoing and productive working partnership.”

Police Constable Jasper Bonnie receiving his certificate from Director NRD

Police Constable Sammuel Piaso receiving his certificate during the closing ceremony at Rove

Director Ramoni during his remarks at the closing ceremony

Female participants in the training

Police Constable Anthony Tseka receiving his certificate during the closing ceremony

-RSIPF Press