Vitummy Honey for Health, Appetite Enhancement Vitamins for Children and Adults

During the growth period, children need good nutrition to optimize the growth process. But in fact, most children actually experience a condition where it is difficult to eat, keep their mouth shut, and become picky eaters, aka picky eaters.

This often makes parents worry about the health and development of their children. Various methods have been used to increase appetite, ranging from finding and applying information about natural appetite enhancers to giving vitamins to increase appetite.

However, before giving drugs or vitamins to increase appetite, it is important for us to find out the cause of the decreased appetite.

Generally, eating difficulty is caused by several things, namely stress, tension, side effects of drugs, the taste or appearance of food, and symptoms of medical problems such as worm infections.

By knowing the cause, we can find the right way to increase appetite, including choosing appetite-enhancing drugs with the ingredients needed.

One of the vitamins to increase the appetite of children and adults that is widely used and effective in triggering appetite or appetite is Vitummy Honey.

The composition of Vitummy Honey is specially formulated by Indonesian herbalists to increase appetite, improve digestion, and prevent the body from being infected with parasitic worms.

Vitummy Honey is made from honey, papaya leaf extract, garlic, temulawak rhizome, and black rhizome which is trusted and has been used for generations to increase appetite and maintain health.

Unlike other appetite enhancing vitamins, Vitummy combines honey, papaya leaf extract, and garlic which have anthelmintic or anthelmintic properties to eradicate parasitic worms in the stomach down to their eggs.

Parasitic worm infections can trigger a decrease in appetite whose symptoms are difficult to recognize. In addition, parasitic worm infections can steal nutrients that should be absorbed by the body.

If left unchecked, children will experience malnutrition and trigger the risk of growth failure or another term called stunting.

Thus, Vitummy Honey is the best choice as an appetite medicine as well as an worming medicine that is safe for the body without causing the risk of dependence and side effects of chemicals.

With Vitummy, children can eat voraciously, have healthy digestion, and avoid the risk of worms which can hinder their growth process.

In each composition of Vitummy Honey there are many properties and nutritional content such as antioxidants, folic acid, iron, zinc and zinc, as well as other vitamins that are needed by the body.

Honey in the composition of Vitummy has many health benefits, such as maintaining the immune system and maintaining the health of the digestive system.

According to the National Institutes of Health on the website of the National Library of Medicine, honey contains many bioactive plant compounds and important antioxidants such as flavonoids and phenolic acids.

These antioxidants are very useful for preventing damage to cells and body tissues that are triggered by exposure to free radicals.

Apart from being made from honey, Vitummy also contains extracts of temulawak and black rhizome which have properties to increase appetite, treat stomach disorders, constipation, diarrhea, fever and inflammation, and of course prevent worm infections.

Apart from children aged 6 months-12 years, this appetite enhancing drug can be consumed by adults and is safe for consumption by the elderly, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

We need to realize that decreased appetite can happen to anyone, both children who are growing up, and adults.

Containing an orange flavour, Vitummy Honey has a good taste so it can be accepted by all groups. The rules for using it are quite easy, namely twice every morning and night before going to bed.

6-11 months, half a teaspoon a day.

1-3 years, 2 teaspoons every 2 times a day.

4-12 years, 2 tablespoons every 2 times a day.

Adults over 12 years, 2 tablespoons every 2 or 3 times a day.

This appetite enhancing vitamin can be mixed with formula milk, juice, and warm or cold water. Use a plastic or ceramic spoon to consume it, and avoid storing Vitummy Honey in the refrigerator.

That's a bit of information about appetite-enhancing vitamins for children and adults. To increase your appetite and maintain your immune system, don't hesitate to consume Vitummy Honey every morning and night before going to bed. With Vitummy Honey, appetite goes up, parents are free to panic.

Media Contact

Madu Vitummy

Fajar

Indonesia