Diversity Economics Institute (DEI) uses Generative AI and ChatGPT to enable global organisations to solve the Diversity & Inclusion problem.
Our AI led research is a breakthrough. It's faster, more efficient, and more in depth, and it’s a significant step forward in the fight for diversity and inclusion in the corporate world”
— Af Malhotra
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Breakthrough: Generative AI and ChatGPT will Unlock Insights on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion across Global Organizations
Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) budgets are projected to nearly triple from $10.6B in 2022 to $28.9B by 2030, and 75% of boards anticipate an increase in D&I initiatives and investments in the next two years. But much of that spending will amount to simply ticking boxes against a D&I checklist—“lip service” that leaves employees feeling unheard and misunderstood. Diversity Economics Institute is responding to this challenge by utilizing generative AI modules and ChatGPT in ways that supercharge research processes, creating unique insights and identifying areas for meaningful D&I improvement in global workplaces.
5 APR 2023, LONDON, UK - Diversity Economics Institute (DEI), a pioneering not-for-profit diversity and inclusion (D&I) think tank, announces the upcoming release of its first report leveraging ChatGPT along with innovative generative AI modules provided by its partner, Soffos.ai. DEI is using these tools in support of its research into the D&I strategies, policies, programs, sentiments, and outcomes of Global 1000 companies. The first output of this collaboration will be a comprehensive report, set to be released this summer.
DEI’s research methodologies pair powerful AI with human curation and expertise to create new benchmarking models, employee sentiment analysis, and in-depth insights into the areas in which global organizations are falling short in their D&I efforts.Their reports will identify opportunities for companies to improve their D&I strategies and programs.
Learn more about DEI’s unique methodologies and objectives
This new research is essential as global organizations continue to navigate the complexities of creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. Despite many corporations' claims of progress, research shows there is still a long way to go. Recent Gallup polls cited by Harvard Business Review have demonstrated that D&I leaders in many global corporations are out of touch:
● 97% of HR leaders say their organization has made changes that improved D&I. Unfortunately, just 37% of employees strongly agree that their workplace has made changes to improve D&I.
● Only 25% of employees say issues of race and equity are openly discussed where they work.
● Most HR leaders (86%) are confident the company will do the right thing if someone raises a concern about ethics or integrity — but only 35% of employees feel the same.
Diversity Economics Institute founder Af Malhotra stated that AI will enable DEI to “gain a better understanding of the challenges facing global organizations and highlight areas of opportunity where companies can make meaningful and impactful improvements to their D&I efforts.”
“Our AI led research method is a breakthrough in the industry. It's faster, more efficient, and more in depth, and it’s a significant step forward in the fight for diversity and inclusion in the corporate world,” he added. “With a more thorough and accurate level of data analysis and reporting, we aim to empower businesses to take meaningful steps towards creating a truly inclusive workplace environment.”
In addition, DEI plans to use their library of research together with automation and machine learning to build a forward-looking online platform that provides dynamic intelligence on the D&I strategy, initiatives, and activities of publicly listed companies.
Diversity Economics Institute (DEI) is a non-profit think tank and consultancy that aims to build the economic case for diversity and inclusion in the workplace through evidence-based research and feedback from people on the front lines. DEI uses NLP and AI tools to analyze and benchmark the D&I strategies of the world's largest companies and combines these insights with personal stories and voices from the front lines to help organizations close the gap between strategy and employee experience. The organization seeks to become a trusted, credible, and objective voice in the industry and is dedicated to building the economic case for D&I in the workplace and accelerating real outcomes in D&I for global 1000 organizations.
Soffos.ai is an ed-tech company based in Austin, Texas that provides low-code AI solutions for developing advanced NLP applications, including knowledge management, learning and assessment tools, question-answering, and performance guidance systems. Founded in 2018, the company is dedicated to helping organizations create powerful, next-gen NLP applications.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
af malhotra
Diversity Economics Institute
+44 7535 996738
email us here