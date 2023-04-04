A Peerless, Passionate, and Genre-Defying Force – Hip Hop’s VIBESTAR Tre Hoover Drops New Single

Bringing diverse lyricism and catchy hooks, Tre Hoover stands out from all contemporaries in the genre
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tre Hoover, also known as Hip Hop’s first self-proclaimed “VIBESTAR,” continues to enthral and excite audiences after teaming up with legendary platinum-selling hip-hop artist Twista on his brand-new track “NO EXTRAS.”
A magnetic and fiery collaboration, “No EXTRAS” dropped for audiences after Tre Hoover opened for Twista at LitFest in Ohio, where he impressed the Grammy-nominated rapper with his amazing performance.
As a Guinness World Record’s “fastest rapper alive,” and with Grammy-nominated songs with Kanye West, Jamie Foxx, and more, Twista is a true hip-hop icon who remains incomparable. His involvement in Tre Hoover’s latest single only pays testament to the budding artist’s talent and potential.
Produced by Richymoe and Smokehouse Beats, “NO EXTRAS” is a prime example of Tre Hoover’s unique musical style. Depicting the sheer brilliance of Tre’s vocal range and lyrical awareness, the new track is a means to push things to new extremes by blending multiple genres and sounds to create the perfect vibe.
An electrifying artist, Tre Hoover’s music ranges from hip-hop, R&B, and chill-hop to alternative, soft rock, and pop, or a combination of any of them.
“I couldn’t hold myself back by only making one style of music when there are so many ways for people to feel and so many different moods for people to go in when listening to music. That’s why music is a Universal Language,” says Tre Hoover regarding his motivations.
On the right track towards success by producing music that creates an unforgettable experience for listeners, Tre Hoover bridges different moods and vibes for audiences. Staying true to his self-proclaimed affirmation of being a ‘VibeStar,’ Tre Hoover hopes to give all his listeners different vibes with the kinds of music he spins.
With brand new music content set to release frequently, fans can expect to be treated to even more of Tre Hoover’s skills and talents. In addition, brand new merch will also be available soon, making it easier than ever to show your support for this rising star.
Stream Tre Hoover’s stunning new single “NO EXTRAS” and enter the mind of a musical genius.
###
ABOUT
Tre Hoover is getting set to become Rap’s very first VibeStar. In the direction that music has been heading nowadays, it’s very rare that new artists can come into the game and break the norm. However, Tre Hoover is one of those artists that bring innovation into music by pushing the game to a brand-new level with his genre-bending music style. He is the first proclaimed VibeStar in the game and remains driven to make which is timeless. Tre Hoover will be around for a very long time – don’t sleep on an icon of tomorrow!
Tre Hoover’s vocals, coupled with his ability to bring melodic cadence along with grungy singing, truly make him a force to be reckoned with.
Contact
Tre Hoover
Tre Hoover
+1 800-983-1362
trehoo3@gmail.com