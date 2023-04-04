Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size By 2031 | USD 38.5 Billion And Growth Rate CAGR 5.6%

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft cabin interior market garnered $22.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $38.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Based on aircraft type, the Narrow Body Aircraft segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the wide Body Aircraft segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5322

Based on class, the economy segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the business segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the OEM segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the retrofit segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global aircraft cabin interior market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5322

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By product type, the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By aircraft type, the wide body aircraft segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By class, the business class segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-user, the retrofit segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global aircraft cabin interior market analyzed in the research include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A., Thales Group, GAL Aerospace, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Jamco Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5322