Aerospace Robotics Market : Drilling, Welding, Painting, Inspection By Application Forecast 2020-2030

Aerospace Robotics Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aerospace Robotics Market," The aerospace robotics market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.69% from 2021 to 2030.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated global aerospace robotics market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient aerospace robotics systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of aerospace robotics across several countries in Asia, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2152

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into traditional and collaborative. The traditional segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for traditional robots for different applications.

Depending on application, the aerospace robotics market is fragmented into drilling, welding, painting, inspection, and others. The drilling segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for aerospace robotics, for drilling purposes.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

The COVID-19 impact on the aerospace robotics market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of raw material items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in availability of important raw materials for manufacturing aerospace robot components.

Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced aerospace robotics manufacturing facilities to partially or completely cease their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advanced aerospace robotics components across the globe.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2152

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By technology, the collaborative segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the others (cutting, assembly automation, and material handling) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on type, the others (cylindrical, spherical, SCARA, and parallel) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players that operate in the global aerospace robotics market include ABB, AV & R, Electroimpact Inc., Fanuc Corporation, JH Robotics, Inc., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OC Robotics, Universal Robots A/S, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2152