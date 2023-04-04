Cosmetic Dyes Market Size 2023 | Industry Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

cosmetic dyes market size reached a value of US$ 472.9 Million in 2022, By 2028, It will reach US$ 630.1 Million, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Cosmetic Dyes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, The global cosmetic dyes market size reached a value of US$ 472.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 630.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

Cosmetic dyes refer to the additives that are used as coloring agents in various cosmetics, such as hair color, lip products, foundation, blush, nail paints, mascara, and eye makeup products. They are manufactured using coal-tar derivatives or chemically refined petroleum oil that consist of toxic heavy metals, including zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Cosmetic dyes are commonly available in natural and synthetic variants. Among these, synthetic colorants are manufactured utilizing chemicals obtained from petroleum products, whereas natural colorings are produced from natural sources, such as plants, insects, animals, and minerals, without any chemical treatment. In addition, cosmetic dyes impart intense color while being durable, stable, safe, and effective.

Cosmetic Dyes Market Trends

The escalating demand for various personal care products and the increasing consumer consciousness toward individual appearance and the evolving beauty standards, owing to the strong presence of social media platforms and several celebrity endorsements that promote the use of makeup, personal care, and other grooming essentials, are among the primary factors driving the cosmetic dyes market.

Besides this, the inflating purchasing power of customers and the changing lifestyles have enabled them to afford various premium skin and sun care items, which are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of organic cosmetic dyes by the leading manufacturers that are prepared using naturally sourced ingredients, on account of the rising prevalence of several dermatological disorders, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the development of innovative product variants with enhanced quality and protects the skin against harmful effects and allergies caused due to chemical colorants are anticipated to propel the cosmetic dyes market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the cosmetic dyes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BASF SE, Chromatech Incorporated, Clariant AG, Day-Glo Color Corp. (RPM International Inc.), DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd (Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd.), Koel Colours Private Limited, Neelikon Food Dyes And Chemicals Ltd., Organic Dyes and Pigments, Pylam Products Company Inc., S. Goldmann GmbH & Co. KG and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Breakup by Type:

Organic Dyes

Inorganic Dyes

Breakup by Solubility Type:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Oil-based

Breakup by Application:

Hair Color Products

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Lip Products

Nail Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:(United States, Canada

Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia,Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia,Others)

Latin America;(Brazil,Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

