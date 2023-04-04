Education Support to Youth and Women of Afghanistan at The Abrahamic Business Circle

(L-R) Dr. Raphael Nagel and H.E. Ahmad Sayer Daudzai

The Abrahamic Business Circle, OpenSpring, and Knowingo by OpenSpring collaborate to provide 1,000 online courses to support Afghan youth, especially women.

This initiative is not only an investment in the future of Afghanistan, but it is also an investment in the future of the world.” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle is proud to facilitate the handover of education support to the youth and women of Afghanistan. The donation will provide much-needed resources for education and skills development for Afghanistan youth especially women.

Dr. Raphael Nagel, the Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle, handed over on March 31, 2023, to H.E. Ahmad Sayer Daudzai, Charge d’ Affairs of the Embassy of Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates, the gift of 1,000 online courses from the e-learning platform, Openspring and Knowingo by OpenSpring.

This initiative is part of The Abrahamic Business Circle's continued commitment to supporting education and promoting equal access to education for all, regardless of their background, gender, or socio-economic status. By providing these courses, the platform hopes to empower Afghan youth and women, giving them the skills they need to succeed in their studies and future careers.

The gift of these courses aims to support Afghan students who have been facing increasing difficulties in accessing education and is a testament to the generosity of OpenSpring and Knowingo by OpenSpring as well as their commitment to creating a better future for those who need it most.

Knowingo by OpenSpring, a valued member of The Abrahamic Business Circle, is an e-learning platform known for its innovative and engaging courses and its mission is to empower people through education and bridge the knowledge gap. The courses are designed to be accessible and user-friendly. The chosen students will receive a one-year subscription to the e-learning platform, where they can study business, regulatory compliance, banking, hospitality, and cybersecurity.

"We are delighted to work with Knowingo by OpenSprinig to provide this support to Afghan youth, especially women who have faced significant barriers to education," said Dr. Raphael Nagel. "We believe that education is a fundamental human right and that everyone should have access to it. By providing these courses, we hope to make a difference in the lives of many young people and women of Afghanistan."

"We are proud to be part of this initiative and to support the youth and women of Afghanistan," said Pablo Alcantara, CEO at Knowingo by OpenSpring. "Our online courses are designed to be engaging, fun and informative, making it easier for students to learn and stay motivated. We hope that this gift will make a difference in the lives of many young people and women, empowering them to achieve their goals and dreams."

The gift of 1,000 online courses to support Afghan youth, especially women, is a testament to The Abrahamic Business Circle's commitment to education and its belief in the power of education to transform lives. With the support of OpenSpring, and Knowingo by OpenSpring, The Abrahamic Business Circle hopes to make a difference in the lives of many Afghan youth and women, empowering them to reach their full potential.

Dr. Raphael Nagel finally quoted, "It is inspiring to see private companies taking a proactive approach to create positive change in the world, and it is even more heartening to see them doing so in a way that prioritizes education, especially for youth and women. This initiative is not only an investment in the future of Afghanistan, but it is also an investment in the future of the world. As more initiatives follow in the footsteps of OpenSpring and Knowingo by OpenSpring we can look forward to a brighter, more educated future for all."



ABOUT THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE:

From the inspiration of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, the Chairman Dr. Raphael Nagel, founded The Abrahamic Business Circle with the goal to promote Economic Diplomacy.

Dr. Raphael Nagel, is convinced that many fruitful relationships and collaborations start with such events and lead to mutual investment opportunities. Dr. Nagel is a turnaround investor, a legal counsel, and a divergent thinker.

The Abrahamic Business Circle (the Circle) is your Global Growth Partner. We continuously work with governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the World to boost global trade and investment. The Circle is an exclusive Private Members Network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments. The Circle is an exclusive organization financed solely by the Membership and Sponsorship fees and does not charge any additional fees such as commission or broker’s fee for any transactions that members make. All applications are subject to the Board’s approval and must meet the critical criteria of being an added value to the Circle. The Circle is composed of Entrepreneurs, Family Businesses, Institutional Investors, and Diplomats. Our activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all parts of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe.

The Abrahamic Business Circle, your Global Growth Partner