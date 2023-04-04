Rock Band Releases Another 1000 Song Album To Protest Low Royalty Rates From Spotify

1000X30 Music Streaming Is Broken But Together We Can Fix It!

Rock Band The Pocket Gods from the UK release their 2nd album of 1000 songs each song 30 seconds long, to protest low royalty rates from Spotify.

For too long we have all been used to getting music either for free or very cheap and maybe we as consumers of music need to pay more if we value it so much?” — Mark Lee

ST ALBANS, UK, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Rock band The Pocket Gods from St Albans in the UK have just released another album of...1000 songs!! It's called 1000X30 Music Streaming Is Broken But Together We Can Fix It!

They follow up on last year's release of 1000X30 Nobody Makes Money Anymore which holds the Guinness World Records for most songs on an album and which gained worldwide media attention and even meetings with Spotify to discuss the royalty situation. On the back of these meetings Spotify changed their playlist rules to include short 30 second songs!

This new album takes these issues further and the lead track - We All Need To Value Music - calls on music fans and consumers to "value" music more and to include themselves in this debate. Pocket Gods' frontman states:

"For too long we have all been used to getting music either for free or very cheap. Since the internet came in and the music industry was so slow to adapt we found "free" music and had sites like Napster and then Youtube where you could download songs for free. Spotify came along and put some order to this and started to pay artists but the system hasn't evolved to the next level and maybe we as consumers of music need to pay more if we value it so much?"

The band recently released just 1 copy of their last album - Vegetal Digital - on vinyl for £1 million!! It's on sale at their local record shop - Empire Records in St Albans. With the sale proceeds the band are to set up their own ethical streaming service called Nub Play where they guarantee to pay artists at least 1p per stream which is 50 times Spotify's current rate!

The band have recently released a film about their campaign for fair royalties. It's called - Inspired The 30 Second Song Movie and is now streaming on Tubi in the US and Canada.

The Film highlights their campaign for fairer royalties since their first (in a series of 9) albums of 100 songs all 30 seconds long back in 2015. The band read an article by US music Professor Mike Ericco who asked why songwriters of today weren't adapting their craft to the media of today. He said the reason why people started writing 3 minute pop songs was due to the length of 7 inch vinyl. He said artists should just write 30 second songs as streaming services paid out a royalty in full after this - why would you write longer songs especially as they were paying so little.

The Pocket Gods took this on board and recorded their first 100X30 album which as well gaining features on UK and International TV also got them an official Guinness World Record for most songs on a digital album. Since then the band have released 9 albums of the same format and their 2022 album 1000X30 Nobody Makes Money Anymore holds the current world record for most tracks on an album (1000). This album has had so far 1.2 million streams on Spotify which has netted the band a paltry £256!!!

The band were formed in 1998 at Tower Records in London and recorded 74 albums since then and were briefly discovered by the late John Peel before he tragically died a few months after championing the band. They have also had rave reviews from the likes of Tom Robinson and Steve Lamacq from BBC 6 music.

The band are Noel Storey (keys) and Mark Christopher Lee Vocals and Guitar (both founding members) ex Searchers drummer Scott Ottaway and Simon Herries on Bass.

