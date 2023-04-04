Global Antimicrobial Wound Care Dressings Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 2.57 Billion by the end of 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Wound Care Management Manufacturers' Expansive Stature in Hospitals Empowers Market Growth. Antimicrobial Wound Care Dressings Market to Register a CAGR of 6.4% by 2033. Throughout the forecasted period, the category for acute wounds may expand at a rapid rate of 6.5%

Antimicrobial wound care dressings function as a barrier against germs that may enter the wound and cause infection. The increased chronic diseases push the adoption of antimicrobial wound care dressings encouraging market growth from 2023 to 2033.

The market is to expand as healthcare professionals recommend antimicrobial wound dressings for the treatment of various wounds. Products such as alginate, collagen, hydrofiber, and hydrogel dressings are increasingly prevalent in the treatment of chronic wounds.

Notable Trends in the Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market

Customers' focus on treatment may stimulate growth in the antimicrobial wound care dressings market in the coming years. Alginates have increased in popularity due to their beneficial wound-healing properties and low cost. Moreover, it is gaining popularity due to its ability to keep the wound site physiologically moist and minimize bacterial infections.

Although, alginates are in high demand in poor countries due to their low cost, comfort, and accessibility of supply. Significant development opportunities for advanced wound dressing industries are being established in these countries.

Chitosan is a natural polymer that has the potential to be used as a leading-edge antibacterial agent. Its biodegradable and non-toxic polymer promotes rapid healing. To combat bacterial infections, antimicrobial wound care dressings manufacturers have developed cellulose membranes impregnated with antimicrobial peptides.

Regional Determinants of the Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market

North America to spring up as a pivotal growth contributor for the antimicrobial wound care dressings market between 2023 and 2033. Due to the presence of crucial players, there is increasing patient and healthcare professional acceptance of antimicrobial wound dressing products.

Rural locations in Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa provide appealing antimicrobial wound care dressings market expansion potential. Cotton gauze and sterile cotton are widely utilized in developing countries because they are readily available and inexpensive. As a result, these countries have less need for costly antimicrobial wound dressings.

Key Takeaways:

By product, the silver wound dressings segment may hold 39.5% of the antimicrobial wound dressings market in 2023.

Povidone-iodine wound dressings to continue to hold a 6.5% CAGR over the upcoming years.

Based on the application, the chronic wounds segment may command the market in 2023 with a market share of 59.8%.

A significant CAGR of 6.5% is envisaged for the acute wounds application segment throughout the anticipated time frame.

With a market share of 45.2% in 2023, the hospital's end-use category commanded the antimicrobial wound care dressings market.

During the projection period, the home care category experienced a significant CAGR of 7.1%.

With a 45.4% market share in 2023, North America may dominate the antimicrobial wound care dressings market.

Throughout the projection period, Asia Pacific might experience a significant CAGR of 7.1%.

Competitive Analysis of the Antimicrobial Wound Care Dressings Market

Antimicrobial wound care dressings manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative products with enhanced clinical results and maintaining a moist wound environment. The advanced wound care dressings products reduce pain and increase overall patient comfort.

Antimicrobial wound care dressings manufacturers have attempted to differentiate products from competitors to suit demands and improve consumer convenience. Antimicrobial dressing market leaders are working on differentiating product portfolios by integrating cutting-edge capabilities to maintain a strong position.

The leading players operating in the antimicrobial wound dressings business are Acelity L.P. Inc. (Kinetic Concepts, Inc.), and Medtronic plc. (Covidien plc.), ConvaTec Group plc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew plc., Paul Hartmann AG, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Prominent Market Strategies

Acquisition

The purchase of Acelity Inc. and its subsidiaries by 3M was disclosed in October 2019 announcement. Acelity was one of the market's top companies and provided a broad selection of wound dressings.

Rotation Medical, Inc., which Smith & Nephew acquired in 2017, developed a distinctive tissue regeneration strategy for shoulder rotator cuff repair.

Expansion

Coloplast expanded its line of advanced wound dressing management products in September 2016 by releasing new silicone wound dressings. The year 2017 saw the product (Biatain Silicone) receive a Red Dot award.



Key Segments

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market by Product:

Silver Dressings

Povidone-iodine Dressings

PHMB Dressings

Others

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market by Application:

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings for Chronic Wounds

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings for Acute Wounds

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market by End-use:

Antimicrobial Dressings for Hospitals

Antimicrobial Dressings for Outpatient Facilities

Antimicrobial Dressings for Home Care

Antimicrobial Dressings for Research & Manufacturing

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market by Region:

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings in North America

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings in Europe

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings in Asia Pacific

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings in Latin America

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings in the Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Antimicrobial Wound Care Dressings Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

