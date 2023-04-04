【Matching Sessions of Wuhan Station】Over 30 Macao and Hubei Enterprises Jointly Expand the Wine Market of Portuguese-speaking Countries

MACAU, April 4 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Hubei Provincial Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) jointly organised the “Business Matching Sessions for Wine of Portuguese-speaking Countries (Wuhan Station)” yesterday (31 March). A total of more than 30 representatives of Hubei and Macao enterprises participated and XX business matching and negotiations sessions were facilitated, covering trade, catering, supermarket, and other industries.

The business matching sessions were held in Macao and Wuhan in the form of “Online Promotion + Offline Tasting”. IPIM organised 5 suppliers from Macao serving as agents to represent wines from Portuguese-speaking countries to promote 16 products to purchasers, agents, and business representatives in Hubei through online methods. The Hubei venue also arranged tasting sessions for the products.

The “Online Promotion + Offline Tasting” matching sessions have achieved fruitful results

Some exhibitors from Macao claimed that the event was very fruitful, and they have received preliminary co-operation intentions and orders, which will help their products expand into the central China market and radiate the surrounding areas provided with the regional advantages of Hubei Province. They were also satisfied with the arrangements of the event, which not only saved time and transportation costs of travelling between the two places but also achieved the results in the negotiation. Some enterprises from Hubei said that wines from Portuguese-speaking countries are cost-effective and competitive in the wine market in Hubei. At this event, not only could participants expand their understanding of the advantages of Macao as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries and the latest business information, but they could also interact with Macao exhibitors and come into contact with exceptional sources of alcoholic beverages. In addition, on-site tasting arrangements were also made to further enhance their understanding of the products, creating a greater possibility for co-operation between the two parties.

6 Representative Offices take advantage of local connections to strengthen investment attraction

In addition, the event also made good use of the regional advantages of the Wuhan Representative Office of IPIM to connect with local business associations and target enterprises. IPIM has six Representative Offices in the mainland, working in line with the Macao Special Administrative Region government’s “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy and continue to attract investments. Since January 2023, 18 investment project plans from enterprises intending to invest in Macao have been received, including big health, science and technology, trade, catering, tourism, and other projects, reflecting the recognition and optimism of the outside world about the prospects of the Macao market and the new model of the industrial linkage development of the “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Spaces + Results Sharing”.

In the future, IPIM will continue to hold different types of events, and further enhance the development and advantages of Macao’s China-PSC platform, promoting trade and other exchanges between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.