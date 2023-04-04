IFTM to launch Master’s Degree and Postgraduate Diploma Programmes in Digital Marketing and Analytics

MACAU, April 4 - IFTM will launch two brand-new postgraduate programmes, namely the Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Analytics and its corresponding Postgraduate Diploma in the academic year 2023/2024. The new programmes will be in effect after being published in MSAR Gazette. The programmes, using English as the teaching medium, will focus on the core area of marketing and high-end retail management in the context of digital transformation. Students will be nurtured to grasp the digital media communication and data analytical skills.

Programme objectives:

to provide technology-based marketing and data analysis education that is interdisciplinary and responsive to new developments in tourism, luxury and other related high-end service businesses to equip students with digital knowledge and skills required to upkeep and upgrade the marketing communication in the fields to develop students into professionals capable of engaging data-driven analysis contributing to the efficient and sustainable development of business

IFTM is internationally recognised for its quality of tourism education. In the QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2023, IFTM is ranked 1st in Macao and Asia, and 10th in the world for "Hospitality and Leisure Management". In 2017, IFTM became the first tertiary institution in the world to pass the International Quality Review (IQR) by the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). In 2000, IFTM was also the first educational institution to receive the United Nations World Tourism Organization UNWTO TedQual certification. To date, the Institute has the most number of accredited bachelor's degree programmes under this system worldwide.

Scholarships are available for postgraduate programmes. Admissions to the postgraduate diploma and master's degree programmes for the academic year 2023/2024 are open until 14/07/2023, and admissions to doctoral degree programme are open throughout the year. Please visit the IFTM Admission website at https://www.iftm.edu.mo/admission for details.