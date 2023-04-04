HGC Group Appoints Anthony Yeung as Vice President - Corporate Business

HONG KONG, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC Group) announced the appointment of Anthony Yeung as Vice President – Corporate Business, with immediate effect. He will lead the Group's local ICT corporate business team, including development and implementation of business strategies to further spearhead and facilitate the growth of the business, leveraging HGC's comprehensive digital infrastructure and solutions portfolio.

In his new and elevated role, Anthony and his team will further empower the ICT business and take advantage of the Group's digital capabilities to expand the market share and cater to the customers' emerging needs for sophisticated and bespoke solutions in the fiercely competitive digital era.

With over two decades of experience in corporate market, Anthony has demonstrated a proven track record of success in the industry. He has dedicated to providing high-end infrastructure and ICT services to key customers and global enterprises across various business sectors, such as government bodies, properties, retail, trading & manufacturing and other service providers etc.

Daniel Ng, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business of HGC Group, said, "As the world is going through the digital transformation journey, HGC Group is playing a pivotal role in helping customers with system integration and full suite of ICT solutions. We are delighted to have a leader of Anthony's calibre in taking up the Vice President role and are confident that he will be successful in leading his professional team and pursue inspiring digital strategies that leverage our innovation, infrastructure and ecosystem to capture more business opportunities for HGC Group."

Anthony Yeung, Vice President – Corporate Business of HGC Group, said, "With the support from HGC Group's professional team, I am honored to have the opportunity to expand my involvement and contribution towards driving the Group's ICT business. The Group's robust digital infrastructure, fully-fledged telecom & ICT solutions, and well-equipped Techco capabilities will enable us to provide customers with enhanced value and service levels to meet their business objectives in the ever-evolving business world. "

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 25 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

