Scandinavian ChemoTech provides update on pancreas patients in Ukraine - aims for multinational TSE-studies in cooperation with partners as the next step

LUND, Sweden, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2022, two locally advanced pancreatic cancer patients received TSE treatment at Ulis Hospital in Ukraine by open surgery. The follow-up CT scan of the patients showed a 50% decrease in the tumour mass, without post-operative complications. Achieving a 50% reduction of the tumour in cases which are not fit for surgery, as with these two patients, with only a single application of TSE is highly unusual in pancreatic cancer care and needs to be researched more to further optimize the treatment. The options to be explored are multiple applications via minimally invasive routes (laparoscopic/robotic), a combination with immunotherapy, or TSE followed by surgery.

During follow-up, one of the patients died due to metastatic disease after 8 months of having been treated in a palliative care setting. The quality of life due to the reduction in tumour mass and pain control achieved with TSE is however a positive indication of the potential and the technology needs to be researched further for pancreatic cancer. The second patient treated with TSE continues to do well under the circumstances at 8 months of treatment with no metastases, a good performance status, with no pain and is not on analgesics.

A multinational study is being explored to further investigate the potential of TSE, possibly in combination with immunotherapy combinations.

"Achieving a 50% reduction in pancreatic tumour mass with a single TSE treatment by open surgery is a significant outcome and needs to be further researched. Using minimally invasive routes like laparoscopy or robotics will help multiple TSE treatments with a much better response", says Professor Alexei Kovalev at Ulis Hospital.

"We are looking at possible partnerships and collaborations for clinical studies of TSE worldwide. We are establishing contacts with key opinion leaders, researchers, cancer care NGOs, investors and regulatory consultants with an encouraging response. I presented TSE at the LSI Emerging Medtech Summit 2023 in California, USA on the 23rd of March with considerable interest shown", says Mohan Frick, CEO at Scandinavian ChemoTech.

The global pancreatic cancer market will be valued at around US$ 2,1 Billion in 2023. The market of Pancreatic Cancer is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% to top US$ 7.5 Billion by 2033. [1]

About Tumour Specific Electroporation™ - TSE

TSE is a patented tumour-specific technology that is developed to improve the uptake of low doses of chemotherapy with at least 1000 times higher infiltration. The TSE adapts the electrical field to avoid unwanted destruction of both cancerous and healthy tissue. It has been shown to reduce necrosis and tissue damage, as well as change the cellular characteristics in the tumours to be eligible for immune responses.

The pancreatic cancer cases in Ukraine were performed under open surgery in combination with a very low dose of Bleomycin. ChemoTech's' target for the next 2-3 years is to combine TSE with a laparoscopic or robotic solution to enable to treat of deep-seated tumours multiple times.

[1] www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pancreatic-cancer-market

