TAIWAN, April 4 - President Tsai visits sheep and goat breeding and production enhancement project under ROC (Taiwan) technical mission in Belize

President Tsai visits sheep and goat breeding and production enhancement project under ROC (Taiwan) technical mission in Belize

On the afternoon of April 3 local time (early morning of April 4 Taipei time) President Tsai Ing-wen visited the Breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project implemented under a Republic of China (Taiwan) technical mission.

After arriving at the Central Farm, President Tsai was first briefed by technical mission chief Pan Sheng-tsair (潘生才), who explained the Taiwan-Belize cooperation project.

Minister of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprises Jose Mai of Belize and representatives from farm households that have benefitted from the project then delivered remarks before accompanying President Tsai to visit the sheep breeding operation. Two young people doing alternative national service, Wu You-qin (吳宥靚) and Xu Tian-han (許天翰), then explained the method for feeding young sheep, and President Tsai fed some lambs herself.

With support from the Taiwan-Belize bilateral cooperation project, the first facility at the Belize National Breeding Sheep & Goat Center has become the first modern high-bed sheep shed operation in Central America. The shed can accommodate nearly 400 breeding sheep and will gradually help Belize improve its overall productivity in the mutton industry. Through cooperation with the US-based Food for the Poor (FFTP) that began in 2021, the center is advising disadvantaged domestic households how to alleviate poverty through sheep husbandry.