Neem Extract Market to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years With Profiling Leading Companies

APAC is the major contributor in the neem extract market. It is expected to be the highest revenue-generating region during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APAC is the major contributor in the neem extract market. It is expected to be the highest revenue-generating region during the forecast period. Widespread awareness about the benefits of neem have resulted in huge demand of neem in the European and North American markets. North America is one of the largest importers of neem extract. However, Europe is likely to grow at a rapid rate with a CAGR of 20.3%. quote

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Neem Extract Market by Application (Agriculture, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015 - 2022" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The growth is primarily attributed to increased awareness among consumers about the adverse effects of chemical-based personal care products, leading them to shift towards organic products. Pharmaceutical segment, which accounted for around 8.9% market share in 2015, is expected to witness a double-digit growth over the analysis period, owing to growing inclination of consumers toward Ayurveda and natural treatment of diseases without any side effects.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the neem extract market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Neem Extract Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $2.04 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. In 2015

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including E.I.D Parry India Ltd, Neeming Australia Pty Ltd, Parker India Group, Bros India Group, Gramin India Agri BusiNest, Agro Extracts Limited, Fortune Biotech Ltd, The Indian Neem Tree Company, Ozone Biotech, PJ Margo Pvt Ltd. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Increased R&D and study in the field of neem has resulted in growing awareness. About the efficacy of different parts of a neem tree, thus making it an important ingredient in several organic food and cosmetics products. Based on the application, the global neem extract market is categorized into agriculture, personal care, pharmaceutical, and animal feed. In 2015, the personal care segment contributed approximately 1/7th of the overall neem extract market revenue and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the neem extract market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The regions are further bifurcated into major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America; U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe in Europe; India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific in APAC; and the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America in LAMEA. The demand for organic food, personal care products and growing concerns about environmental-friendly agriculture products are expected to foster the growth of neem-based products, globally.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

