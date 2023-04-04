Plasma Fractionation Market Value to Reach US$ 54.37 Billion by 2031: Growth Plus Reports Study

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,003 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global plasma fractionation market to be worth US$ 29.83 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching US$ 54.37 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, the competitive environment, significant drivers and opportunities, statistical data, market size, and revenue are all included in the report.
Key Takeaways:
Plasma Fractionation Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 29.83 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 54.37 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Product, Application, End-user, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers:
The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, immunological deficiencies, and infectious diseases drives the global market revenue for plasma fractionation. Furthermore, the treatment of rare diseases and greater emphasis on the R&D of novel medicines are boosting the revenue share.
Market Segmentation:
Growth plus reports have analyzed the global plasma fractionation market from perspectives such as product, application, end-user, and region.
Product Segmentation:
Based on the product, the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into albumin, immunoglobulin, coagulation factors, protease inhibitors, and others.
The immunoglobulins segment accounts for the largest revenue growth in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the wide functions of immunoglobulins to treat diseases and fight against infectious agents and several research studies going on immunoglobulins.
Application Segmentation:
Based on the application, the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, oncology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, and others.
The neurology segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global plasma fractionation market. This significant rise in revenue share is attributed to the rising cases of neurovascular diseases and the extensive use of plasma-derived products for treating neurological disorders.
End-User Segmentation:
Based on the end-users, the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories, and others.
The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the highest market revenue share. The significant revenue growth is attributed to the increasing demand of people for plasma-derived therapies globally.
Regional Growth Dynamics:
Based on the region, the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
North America dominates the global plasma fractionation market with the largest revenue share. This rise in revenue share is attributed to the rising awareness of the plasma benefits rise in the prevalence of infecting diseases.
Table of Content
PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET TOC
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent players operating in the global plasma fractionation market are:
New product releases and higher R&D spending are two main techniques used by significant players to get a larger market revenue share. Both domestic and international companies for plasma fractionation are concentrating on launching unique products while expanding their R&D efforts and monitoring the entry of new competitors.
Recent Developments:
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
