A truly tragic and horrifying truth untold to the public for many years, until now

My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy: A Memoir
The author reveals a shocking story of how he got involved in John F Kennedy’s assassination
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the truly controversial murders of all time, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was all over the international news. The former US president died from a gunshot wound while on a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. Everyone was shocked about what happened as it was all so sudden and conspiracy theories started to spread all over the globe. People were looking for answers as to why such a powerful president was assassinated in public.
Bruce H. Bell would never forget November 20, 1962, a year before the assassination. He had grown up accompanying his father to numerous illicit meetings, But this day the trip was to be different. He would learn that the President’s assassination was being planned.
Robert Groden, regarded as a renowned authority on the assassination, offers the following critique of Mr. Bell's account: "In my more than half a century of studying the issues of the assassination, I have heard many stories and have never been as impressed as I am with Bruce's. I do believe that this is a true and factual story concerning the assassination of President Kennedy, finally. In the fourteen publications that I have released since 1975, I have always dealt with the physical evidence in the case and never tried to deal with a story of the inner workings of the conspiracy. This is the first time that I've dealt with the part of the biggest crime of the twentieth century. Others have unfortunately rushed to judgment and scorned other stories about the assassination, and thrown away what might have been important historical evidence. I suggest that the reader keep an open mind and understand what Bruce has gone through to bring us his story."
Bruce suffered from significant trauma because he was a star witness to a crime that he at first accepted as justified, but then realized otherwise.
Big name revelations, accomplices, and how and why are all shared by the author in this memoir. An intricate detailing that readers would not want to miss.
