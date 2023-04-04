Biofuel Additives Market To Observe the Largest Share and Witness Robust Expansion With Detail Analysis

Biofuel Additives Market by Type

North America and LAMEA collectively accounted for two-thirds of the total biofuel additives market in 2015, and are expected to maintain their lead position.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America and LAMEA collectively accounted for two-thirds of the total biofuel additives market in 2015, and are expected to maintain their lead position throughout the forecast period. This was due to higher production and consumption of biofuels in these region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing segment, after North America, during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Biofuel Additives Market by Type (Antioxidants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Cold Flow Improvers, Detergents & Dispersants, Octane & Cetane Improvers, Dyes & Markers) and Biofuel type (Bioethanol, Biodiesel)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015 - 2022" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Additives are added to address the problems encountered by biofuels that include corroded fuel systems, enhanced fuel foaming, and increased wax formation at lower temperature. They are added during different stages of the product's lifecycle, such as at refineries, during transit, at terminals, and at the end user stage. The biofuel additives market has grown tremendously in the recent past due to increase in acceptance and performance of first and second generation biofuels globally.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the biofuel additives market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

World Biofuel Additives Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2015-2022", the biofuel additives market is projected to reach $12,560 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2016 to 2022.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Fuel Quality Services, Inc. (FQS), Chemiphase Ltd, CLARIANT AG, E-ZOIL, Eastman Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Afton Chemical Corporation, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, Chevron Oronite Company LLC. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The factors that drive the biofuel additives market are growing biofuel adoption due to decreasing dependency on the oil producing nations, availability of renewable feedstocks, and favorable government policies. Several other measures, in the form of vehicle emission directives, taken by the European policy makers in consultation with the car manufacturers and oil companies to enhance the air quality also drive the growth of this market. However, the expensive nature of biofuel additives may hamper the market growth during the analysis period.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the biofuel additives market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

In the year 2015, the detergents & dispersants segment occupied major share of the overall biofuel additives market and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the analysis period. This is because detergents & dispersants prevent the formation of vehicle deposits by casing the surface of the combustion chamber and the fuel supply system. Better combustion, increased drivability, decreased emission, and smoother fuel injection are several advantages presented by the addition of detergents & dispersants. Owing to which, governing bodies have mandated the addition of detergents & dispersants in biofuels.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

