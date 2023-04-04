Loft Leg Ltd Launches Revolutionary New Loft Bulb

The New Loft Bulb By Loft Leg 4000 Lumen Loft Bulb

UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Loft Leg Ltd, a leading innovator in raised loft boarding and storage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their newest product, the Loft Bulb. Specifically designed for use in lofts, the Loft Bulb has three adjustable LED panels, 144 ultra bright LEDs emitting 4000 Lumens, and it fits into a standard bayonet lamp fitting.

The Loft Bulb is the perfect solution for anyone looking to brighten up their loft space. Its adjustable LED panels allow for a customisable lighting experience, and its ultra bright LEDs provide a powerful 4000 Lumens of light. Additionally, the Loft Bulb is designed to fit into a standard bayonet lamp fitting, making it easy to install and use.

"We are thrilled to launch the Loft Bulb," said Loft Leg Ltd Director, Gareth Storey. "We believe this product will revolutionise the way people light their lofts. With its adjustable LED panels, ultra bright LEDs, and easy installation, the Loft Bulb is the perfect solution for anyone looking to brighten up their loft space quickly, easily and cost effectively."

The Loft Bulb is now available for purchase throughout the UK from national DIY stores. For more information, please visit www.loftleg.com.