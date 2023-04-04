Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,929 in the last 365 days.

Loft Leg Ltd Launches Revolutionary New Loft Bulb

The New Loft Bulb By Loft Leg

4000 Lumen Loft Bulb

Loft Leg Ltd, a leading innovator in raised loft boarding and storage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their newest product, the Loft Bulb.

UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Loft Leg Ltd, a leading innovator in raised loft boarding and storage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their newest product, the Loft Bulb. Specifically designed for use in lofts, the Loft Bulb has three adjustable LED panels, 144 ultra bright LEDs emitting 4000 Lumens, and it fits into a standard bayonet lamp fitting.

The Loft Bulb is the perfect solution for anyone looking to brighten up their loft space. Its adjustable LED panels allow for a customisable lighting experience, and its ultra bright LEDs provide a powerful 4000 Lumens of light. Additionally, the Loft Bulb is designed to fit into a standard bayonet lamp fitting, making it easy to install and use.

"We are thrilled to launch the Loft Bulb," said Loft Leg Ltd Director, Gareth Storey. "We believe this product will revolutionise the way people light their lofts. With its adjustable LED panels, ultra bright LEDs, and easy installation, the Loft Bulb is the perfect solution for anyone looking to brighten up their loft space quickly, easily and cost effectively."

The Loft Bulb is now available for purchase throughout the UK from national DIY stores. For more information, please visit www.loftleg.com.

Matthew Driver
Loft Leg Ltd.
+44 1282861001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Loft Leg Ltd Launches Revolutionary New Loft Bulb

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more