The new extrasensory abstract art by master Pablo T

Pablo T creates a new way of seeing abstract painting in the world

Inventor of extrasensory abstract art, of a new way of research in painting” — Shimizu

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pablo T through his pictorial universe tells a new abstract art, contemporary master of extrasensory abstract art, through his innovative works and with a new optical lens that reflects the choices of new colors and visions with the intention of making the viewer discover the his most submerged world.

The painting master Pablo T has in fact experimented with an abstraction made up of new joints and colours, a post-futuristic perspective where abstractionism is synonymous with inner research, of looking within, of reflecting on our time and accepting it and then reworking it.