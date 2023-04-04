Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,868 in the last 365 days.

The new extrasensory abstract art by master Pablo T

Pablo T creates a new way of seeing abstract painting in the world

Inventor of extrasensory abstract art, of a new way of research in painting”
— Shimizu

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pablo T through his pictorial universe tells a new abstract art, contemporary master of extrasensory abstract art, through his innovative works and with a new optical lens that reflects the choices of new colors and visions with the intention of making the viewer discover the his most submerged world.

The painting master Pablo T has in fact experimented with an abstraction made up of new joints and colours, a post-futuristic perspective where abstractionism is synonymous with inner research, of looking within, of reflecting on our time and accepting it and then reworking it.

Artist's office
contact details of local representatives
email us here

You just read:

The new extrasensory abstract art by master Pablo T

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more