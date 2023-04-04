The new extrasensory abstract art by master Pablo T

There were 2,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,868 in the last 365 days.
Pablo T creates a new way of seeing abstract painting in the world
TOKYO, JAPAN, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pablo T through his pictorial universe tells a new abstract art, contemporary master of extrasensory abstract art, through his innovative works and with a new optical lens that reflects the choices of new colors and visions with the intention of making the viewer discover the his most submerged world.
The painting master Pablo T has in fact experimented with an abstraction made up of new joints and colours, a post-futuristic perspective where abstractionism is synonymous with inner research, of looking within, of reflecting on our time and accepting it and then reworking it.
