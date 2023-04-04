Wireless Testing Market Revenue to Cross US$ 15.4 Billion by 2028, Globally Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.5%

Wireless Testing Market 2023-2028

The global wireless testing market size reached US$ 10.5 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 15.4 Billion, CAGR of 6.5% during (2023-2028).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Wireless Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028, The global wireless testing market size reached US$ 10.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.

Wireless testing refers to the process of evaluating the performance and functionality of wireless devices, networks, and systems. It includes testing of wireless communication protocols, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular technologies, and wireless devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. It facilitates various operational tasks and assists in verifying regulatory compliances, examining device interoperability performance, and providing reliable and secure communication. As a result, wireless testing is widely employed in consumer electronics, automotive, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, energy and power, medical devices, and aerospace and defense.

Wireless Testing Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing instances of cyberattacks and fraudulent activities across numerous industries represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe. In addition, rapid digitization and the increasing adoption of wireless devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables, are catalyzing the demand for wireless testing.

Apart from this, increasing technological advancements, such as the internet of things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication solutions, for performing real-time machine data transfers and ensuring optimal security are strengthening the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing complexity of wireless systems due to multiple wireless protocols and frequencies, along with the increasing demand for quality assurance, are stimulating the growth of the market worldwide.

Global Wireless Testing Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas, Dekra SE, Electro Magnetic Test Inc., Eurofins Scientific, EXFO Inc., Intertek Group PLC, Keysight Technolgies, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, SGS S.A., Thales Group, TÜV Rheinland and Viavi Solutions Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, offering, technology and application.

Breakup by Offering:

• Equipment

• Services

Breakup by Technology:

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• 2G/3G

• 4G/LTE

• 5G

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• IT and Telecommunication

• Energy and Power

• Medical Devices

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

