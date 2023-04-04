Submit Release
Skanska signs additional contract to expand hospital in Portland, Oregon, USA, for USD 111M, about SEK 1.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract amendment with Oregon Health & Science University for its Hospital Expansion Project in Portland, Oregon, USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 111M, about SEK 1.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2023.

The contract includes patient floors, parking, mechanical and electrical space to support hospital functions, three pedestrian sky bridges to connect the new tower to the existing buildings, roadway improvements, and a new multi modal hub bus stop.

Construction of the approximately 50,000-square meter 14 story hospital expansion began in 2022 and is expected to open to patients in 2026.

For further information please contact:
Daniela Arellano,
Communications Director,
Skanska USA,
tel +1 -213-317-4977

Andreas Joons,
Press Officer,
Skanska AB,
tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

