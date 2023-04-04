Invitation to Concentric's Capital Markets Day on 23 May 2023

REDDITCH, England, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric has the pleasure to invite investors, financial analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day held at 13.00 CET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, 111 53 Stockholm. Registration begins at 12.30 CET.

The presentations will also be broadcasted live and viewers joining digitally will be able to ask written questions through the webcast and participants joining remotely will be able to ask questions by using the conference call dial-ins.

During the afternoon, Concentric's CEO Martin Kunz, CFO Marcus Whitehouse and other members of the senior leadership team will provide an update on Concentric's strategy and growth priorities.

A full agenda, along with webcast and conference call details, will be made available on https://www.concentricinvestors.com in due course.

Please register your participation for the physical event no later than May 16, 2023 via https://www.concentricab.com/index-Registration-CMD2023.asp. There is no need to pre-register to participate via webcast. The webcast and presentation slides will be available on Concentric's website as soon as practically possible after the conclusion of the event.

For additional information please contact Marcus Whitehouse, telephone +44-121-445 6545; marcus.whitehouse@concentricab.com

The following files are available for download:

