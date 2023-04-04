Top 10 Finalist Nurses Announced for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 Worth US $250,000

Selected from over 52,000 nurses across 202 countries, out of these 10 finalists, one nurse would win the grand title award of $250,000 in London on 12 th May 2023 – International Nurses Day.

The 10 finalists will undergo a public voting process starting from next week, followed by final evaluation by the Grand Jury.

Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award – an award instituted to recognize inspirational work done by nurses from around the world – has announced its top 10 finalists hailing from across the world. They are: Cathy Cribben-Pearse from UAE, Christine Mawia Sammy from Kenya, Gloria Ceballo from Panama, Jincy Jerry from Ireland, Lilian Yew Siew Mee from Singapore, Margaret Helen Shepherd from England, Michael Joseph Dino from Philippines, Shanti Teresa Lakra from India, Teresa Fraga from Portugal, and Wilson Fungameza Gwessa from Tanzania.

These nurses have been selected from over 52,000 nurses who registered for the award from over 202 countries, through a stringent review process run independently by Ernst & Young LLP, a Screening-Jury and the Grand Jury. To know more about the top 10 finalists, please visit: https://www.asterguardians.com/

Speaking on this, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, "Millions of nurses across the world are working hard every single day to serve their patients and form the core of the healthcare eco-system. Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our way of acknowledging their dedication and recognizing their work. This year, with more than 50,000 nurses vying for the coveted award, it has been a hard task for the eminent Jury members to shortlist the top 10 outstanding nurses. Each of the finalists have a remarkable trajectory and have made significant contribution to the field of nursing. We wish each of them all the very best."

He also added, "With more than 8000 nurses working across Aster DM Healthcare's facilities across 7 countries, we have witnessed the commitment and efforts put in by nurses very closely. This is the least we can do to shine a spotlight on the work being done by the nursing community globally."

While one winner will be awarded the grand prize of USD 250,000, the other nine finalists will also be recognised. The final round will consist of public voting for each of the nurses starting from 6th April and in-person interview with the Grand Jury members consisting of: Mr. Howard Catton - Chief Executive Officer, International Council of Nurses, Switzerland; Prof. Sheila Tlou - Co-Chairperson, Global HIV Prevention Coalition and Ex - Minister of Health & Member of Parliament – Govt. of Botswana; Prof. James Buchan - Adjunct Professor, WHO Collaborating Centre for Nursing; Dr. J Carolyn Gomes, Vice-Chair of the Strategy Committee - The Global Fund Board and Board Member of The Developing Country NGO Delegation to the GF Board; Dr. Peter Carter, an OBE awardee, an independent healthcare consultant and former CEO of the Royal College of Nursing; and Dr. Niti Pall - Senior Digital Advisor for AXA (EC), Board Chair of Harbr and Managing Director of Health4all advisory.

The final winner would be announced at a gala event at Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, UK on 12th May 2023 – International Nurses Day.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 30 hospitals, 125 clinics, 496* pharmacies, 20 labs and 157 patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.

* Including 239 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.

